ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeSean Jackson weighing retirement; would consider playing for 4 teams

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDH6O_0fHBf83y00

HBO's Bomani Jones remarked last fall that "DeSean Jackson will be 50 years old and I'll still think he could run past NFL defensive backs."

As true as that may be, it sounds as though Jackson is seriously considering calling it a career.

"I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not," Jackson told Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss . "I know I announced and said I was going to play. It's just really at this point where I'm at in my life, it's gotta be the right fit.

"My career's been one helluva ride."

What type of opportunity would it take for Jackson -- who will turn 36 in December -- to play in 2022?

"Chiefs may be one," said Jackson, when talking about the type of team he would be intrigued by the chance to play for. "The Browns ... Russell Wilson in Denver ... Green Bay. You on the right track, so we'll see for sure."

The common thread among the four teams mentioned by Jackson? Four top-tier quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. It's unclear whether Jackson's interest in Cleveland would subside if Watson ultimately faces a suspension for a significant chunk of the 2022 season.

Kansas City would provide a unique opportunity for Jackson to reunite with Andy Reid, who drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft when he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, we don't know if any of these teams would provide a large enough role to appease Jackson. He spent the first seven games of the 2022 season with the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, but ultimately asked for and was granted his release to seek out an opportunity with a larger role. He got that with the Las Vegas Raiders. In total, Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards in 2022, averaging 22.7 yards per reception.

If Jackson's career is over, he'll be remembered as one of the greatest deep threats in the history of the NFL. A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 62 total touchdowns across 14 seasons.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Bomani Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Seahawks Trade Would Pair DK Metcalf With Aaron Rodgers

There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling around the Seattle Seahawks since they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The team seems to be heading toward something of a rebuild, as they also released linebacker Bobby Wagner. Moving on from veterans and leaders on both sides of the ball would certainly lend itself to a rebuild. One of the players that many people have discussed possibly being on the move next is DK Metcalf and the Green Bay Packers are a team to watch.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#2008 Nfl Draft#American Football#Hbo#Sports Illustrated#Nfl Draft#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Steelers exit Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes with latest move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes after their latest free agent signing — Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds is a former first-round pick in Pittsburgh, and has started 60 games for the black and gold. He will now enter his fourth season starting alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, barring any unforeseen activity in the NFL Draft or free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Derek Carr Responds To Deebo Samuel Trade Suggestion

Everyone around the NFL is still processing Deebo Samuel’s trade request. While Derek Carr admires the star wide receiver’s abilities, he doesn’t anticipate the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring another superstar target this offseason. On Wednesday, Samuel reportedly told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that he asked the 49ers for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns add receiver and defensive end Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are a team in transition during the 2022 offseason. A lot of moves have been made on the offensive side of the ball with veterans like Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, J.C. Tretter and Case Keenum gone from the team. Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant, Jacoby Brissett, Ethan Pocic and Josh Dobbs have been added as replacements.
CLEVELAND, OH
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy