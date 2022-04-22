ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aaron Hicks: Yankees may be 'putting a little too much pressure' with RISP

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqf5q_0fHBf3eL00

Overall, Aaron Hicks has had a solid start to the season at the plate, just missing a home run in Thursday’s series finale against the Tigers, but still holding a .270 batting average and .378 OBP on the season.

With runners in scoring position, it’s a different story.

Hicks came up with a golden opportunity to tie the game in the top of the eighth after the Yanks put runners at the corners with nobody out, but he popped out and the Bombers came up empty once again, getting shut out for the third time already in 2022.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially in that situation with no outs,” Hicks said. “I’m supposed to at least get the guy over, or in.”

For Hicks, he has just one hit in 13 plate appearances with runners in scoring position this season, while the team as a whole has been equally terrible. The start of the 2022 campaign is playing out like a nightmare repeating itself following the 2021 team’s issues to cash in with runners on, and Hicks doesn’t have an answer for why the entire team can’t seem to buy a big hit.

“I really don’t know,” Hicks said. “I know for myself, I feel like I’m putting a little too much pressure on myself, trying to get the job done…just making bad swing decisions on what exactly I want to do in the situation.”

Hicks believes that self-induced pressure can be a team-wide concern, resulting in the putrid offensive showing the team put together on this recent road trip, which was supposed to be a chance to dominate against inferior teams like the Orioles and Tigers.

“Yeah, especially at the start of the season, you want to start off hot and drive guys in, and it hasn’t been happening,” Hicks said.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge tell Yankees fans to stop disgusting act towards Guardians players

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a great baseball game on Saturday. Nestor Cortes and Cal Quantrill both pitched very well to start the contest. New York took a 3-2 lead in the 7th before Cleveland roared back with two runs in the 8th. However, the Yankees scored 2 in the ninth to win via walk-off. But the great product on the field was unfortunately overshadowed by some unruly Yankees fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 Yankees who should be traded by 2022 deadline

The New York Yankees attempted an “addition by subtraction” blitz this offseason, but so far, it appears they didn’t subtract quite enough. Luke Voit is in San Diego, Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela are in Minnesota, and Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and Clint Frazier have all gone from roster fodder to possible contributors across the league. That’s an awful lot of changeover! And yet … the team has once again started slow, flirting with .500 but dead on offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
104.5 The Team

Out Of Control Yankees Fans Ruin New York’s Celebration

It should have been an awesome celebration. Gleyber Torres came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 comeback victory for New York Yankees over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans should have been cheering and players should have been jumping up and down with happiness. That happened briefly, then the ugliness in right-field began.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance Today

Gerrit Cole was back to his usual self for the New York Yankees on Sunday. Cole has struggled this season as the Yankees ace, but he delivered six strong innings while not allowing any runs. He pitched 6.2 innings against the Cleveland Guardians and finished with nine strikeouts, while only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/23/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Entering play Friday, MLB hitters had a .231 batting average. It’s not just Joey Gallo and it’s not just the Yankees — getting hits right now, the specific act of getting a hit, is the hardest it’s ever been in baseball history. Every single pitch is thrown harder than ever before, April has been noticeably cold, and the baseball has been flying less and less when it is put in play. If it feels like the Yankees’ offense has been bad, well, it has, but so has just about everyone else’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ LeMahieu Off to Encouraging Start: ‘He Looks Like DJ’

It’s hard to make a better first impression than the one that DJ LeMahieu made on the Yankees. Signed to be a roving utility infielder, LeMahieu turned out to be an All-Star and finished fourth in MVP voting in 2019, his first season with the club. He won a Silver Slugger while setting new career highs with 26 homers and 102 RBI. LeMahieu’s encore was even better: he placed third in MVP voting, won another Silver Slugger and secured a batting title during the shortened 2020 campaign.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Risp#Too Much Pressure#Tigers#Yanks#Bombers
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge happy in right, but says he’s a center fielder after making like Willie Mays

NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge didn’t have to say a word to send a pre-game message to his manager that came in loud and clear. “Judge kind of had that look in his eyes,” Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. “He kind of gave me that look right before the game like, ‘I got this.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Rob Refsnyder to make Red Sox debut on Saturday

Rob Refsnyder will make his Red Sox debut as they go up against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. He will bat ninth while serving as Boston’s designated hitter. The Red Sox selected Refsnyder from Triple-A Worcester and added him to the active roster this past Tuesday, the same day in which catcher Christian Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list after they both tested positive for the virus.
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy