As Marysville softball settles in, it's ready to turn up the energy

High expectations are nothing new to the Marysville softball team. That comes with the territory after last year's run to the Division 2 state final.

The Vikings relish the opportunity to meet the standards they've set. But with four games already nixed by the weather, there just haven't been many opportunities in the first month of the season.

"It's been hard (to find a rhythm)," Marysville second baseman Kate Westmiller said. "Especially with us having indoor practices and a lot games getting canceled. I think that kind of set us back a little bit. But now that we're back outside and the sun is shining, I think we're starting to get into our groove."

"It's a lot better now that we've gotten onto the field," Marysville pitcher Megan Liniarski said. "We're realizing the game and coming together — because just a couple weeks ago was our first practice outside. So now we're all settling in, getting a feel for each other and knowing how to work better together."

In the six games that've gone on as scheduled, the Vikings are 4-2. And while the season is still in its infancy, they've already identified room for growth.

"The biggest thing we're looking to improve on is getting more excited about the little things," Westmiller said.

"We need to get more hyped," Liniarski said. "Because last year we went far and we were high-energy all the time. That's just something we need to work on."

It's understandable given the amount of big games the Vikings have played during the past year — and not just in softball. Many of the girls were also on the school's basketball and volleyball teams, both of which made deep runs in their respective state tournaments.

But the energy was certainly there late in a 6-4 win over Sterling Heights Stevenson on Thursday. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Vikings scored all six of their runs. A leadoff double from Kaitlyn Cain sparked the explosion.

"Kaitlyn's hit definitely got us started," Westmiller said. "The whole lineup just kept rolling through. That was really cool to watch us go off of one another and pick each other up."

Anna Oles laid down a bunt to get Cain to third base. Cain reached easily with her speed, but when the throw to first was off she darted to home plate and scored the game's first run.

Lexie Perrin sent Oles home from second on an RBI double. Liniarski followed up with a two-run homer to center field. Then it was Westmiller who added an RBI triple before scoring on a ground-rule double.

"I thought our girls did a nice job of learning from their previous at-bats," Marysville coach Ryan Rathje said. "They found ways to get on base."

"When you get one person on base it kind of sets the mood," Liniarski said. "And everyone follows."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: As Marysville softball settles in, it's ready to turn up the energy