ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

As Marysville softball settles in, it's ready to turn up the energy

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gBlY_0fHBezQV00

High expectations are nothing new to the Marysville softball team. That comes with the territory after last year's run to the Division 2 state final.

The Vikings relish the opportunity to meet the standards they've set. But with four games already nixed by the weather, there just  haven't been many opportunities in the first month of the season.

"It's been hard (to find a rhythm)," Marysville second baseman Kate Westmiller said. "Especially with us having indoor practices and a lot games getting canceled. I think that kind of set us back a little bit. But now that we're back outside and the sun is shining, I think we're starting to get into our groove."

"It's a lot better now that we've gotten onto the field," Marysville pitcher Megan Liniarski said. "We're realizing the game and coming together — because just a couple weeks ago was our first practice outside. So now we're all settling in, getting a feel for each other and knowing how to work better together."

In the six games that've gone on as scheduled, the Vikings are 4-2. And while the season is still in its infancy, they've already identified room for growth.

"The biggest thing we're looking to improve on is getting more excited about the little things," Westmiller said.

"We need to get more hyped," Liniarski said. "Because last year we went far and we were high-energy all the time. That's just something we need to work on."

It's understandable given the amount of big games the Vikings have played during the past year — and not just in softball. Many of the girls were also on the school's basketball and volleyball teams, both of which made deep runs in their respective state tournaments.

But the energy was certainly there late in a 6-4 win over Sterling Heights Stevenson on Thursday. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Vikings scored all six of their runs. A leadoff double from Kaitlyn Cain sparked the explosion.

"Kaitlyn's hit definitely got us started," Westmiller said. "The whole lineup just kept rolling through. That was really cool to watch us go off of one another and pick each other up."

Anna Oles laid down a bunt to get Cain to third base. Cain reached easily with her speed, but when the throw to first was off she darted to home plate and scored the game's first run.

Lexie Perrin sent Oles home from second on an RBI double. Liniarski followed up with a two-run homer to center field. Then it was Westmiller who added an RBI triple before scoring on a ground-rule double.

"I thought our girls did a nice job of learning from their previous at-bats," Marysville coach Ryan Rathje said. "They found ways to get on base."

"When you get one person on base it kind of sets the mood," Liniarski said. "And everyone follows."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: As Marysville softball settles in, it's ready to turn up the energy

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Messalonskee softball outhits Brewer in 3-2 victory

Messalonskee pitcher Morgan Wills allowed 2 hits, struck out 15, walked 1, pitched all 7. Catcher Payton Alexander. Brewer pitcher Morgan Downs pitched all 7, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs. Struck out 11 and walked 4. Hannah Reed was the catcher. In the third inning, Jordan Lambert singled...
BREWER, ME
Midland Daily News

Outburst of offense: Dow softball clobbers Powers

The weather may have been glum and blah on Friday afternoon, but Dow High's softball team conjured a little metaphorical sunshine with its performance on the field. A couple of days after getting their first win of the season versus Mount Pleasant, the Chargers hit the ball all over the place in a 9-3, 13-2 sweep of visiting Flint Powers.
MIDLAND, MI
WAND TV

Millikin Baseball and Softball secure sweeps

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marysville, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Marysville, MI
MLive.com

Tigers will select rookie pitcher to start Saturday

DETROIT -- We now know the identify of Saturday’s “mystery starter,” and it’s a lot more exciting than a bullpen game. The Detroit Tigers plan to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Tigers manager A.J....
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Softball: Poland's Kaite McDonald throws no-hitter vs NE-8 foe

The Poland softball team earned their seventh win of the season and Junior Katie McDonald was dominant on the mound, tossing a no-hitter in the 10-0 win over Jefferson. McDonald struck out five batters and earned her seventh win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs move to 4-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference after a rival win.
POLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division 2
The Ann Arbor News

‘Perfect place to be’: New Pioneer football coach eager to rebuild program

ANN ARBOR – Calvin Griggs has spent his coaching career rebuilding football teams and he’s hoping to do the same with a program that was once one of the state’s best. Griggs, 54, was recently named the head football coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer, Michigan’s second-winningest program, though the Pioneers haven’t won a game in two years and have only one winning season since 2015.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

1K+
Followers
555
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy