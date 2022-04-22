ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Just Brought Back This Cult-Fave Muffin Flavor That Tastes Just Like Spring

By Justina Huddleston
 1 day ago
There are a few things we love about Costco , and one of them is that it’s the only place we can think of where we can buy an inflatable hot tub, new tires for our car, a $4 rotisserie chicken, and some bakery treats all in the same place. But it’s those bakery treats, not the tires or hot tubs, that keeps us heading back to Costco time and time again, with our Costco membership in hand. We’re a fan of all of Costco’s seasonal bakery goods, from chocolate chunk peppermint loaf in December to mini carrot cakes for Easter , but a slam dunk every time is a pack of their muffins. This spring, they’ve brought back one of their tastiest muffin flavors, and if you haven’t tried them before, now is your chance.

Instagram account CostcoHotFinds first alerted us to the return of Costco’s Almond Poppyseed Muffins. Unlike their tangier Lemon Poppyseed cousins, these muffins have a sweet and nutty almond flavor that’s perfectly complemented by the crunch of the poppyseeds throughout.

There’s something about almond that just reminds us of spring, and it’s delicious paired with the first ripe strawberries and raspberries of the season. These muffins are delicious toasted, and CostcoHotFinds even air fried them and paired the muffins with homemade honey butter. Yum! They’re part of the pick 2 for $8.99 deal in the bakery, so you could get a full dozen of these muffins for just $9.

While we do love having an almond poppyseed muffin from Costco for breakfast (the pairing of coffee with almond is always a win in our books), these are also delicious as a dessert base. Cut your muffin in half and leave as is, or griddle in butter until toasted, then top with fresh sliced fruit, whipped cream, and a drizzle of honey. You could also use them as the base for strawberry shortcake, or spoon over some lemon curd and raspberries — the options are endless.

If you don’t have a Costco membership right now, you’re probably thinking “WHY MEEEEE?!” but it’s not that bad. You could either get a Costco membership and head straight to their bakery section, or you could try making almond poppyseed muffins at home. You can even buy a handy boxed almond poppyseed muffin mix.

Or, you could add almond extract and poppyseeds to your favorite muffin recipe — the combo would even be delicious added to a banana bread muffin.

Spring is here, and there’s just something about that almond fragrance and the crunch of poppyseeds that makes us think of warm weather, fresh seasonal berries, and garden parties. Thanks to Costco’s bakery section, we’re one step closer to making our spring dreams a reality.

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

