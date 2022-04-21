Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

A high-performance Ford Mustang is high on the list of car desires for many people. However, the upper levels of the Mustang can get quite expensive. For example, the 2022 Mustang GT500 starts at a whopping $77,155. That’s quite a far cry from the starting price of the basic Mustang GT Fastback. However, a Ford dealer in Ohio wants you to have your cake and eat it too. They want you to have a 700 horsepower V8 Mustang for less than $46,000.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO