ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville's Kevin Reed wins Reporter-Times performer of the week, April 11-16

By Devin Voss, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STa3Y_0fHBeBjX00

Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had four athletes to choose from for the top performer of the week from April 11-16.

In what was a hotly contested battle until the very end, Martinsville fans pulled through, swinging the vote in Kevin Reed's favor as the junior pitcher won athlete of the week.

Reed's play on the mound, and at the plate, has proven him to be one of the Artesians' key difference makers this season. Last week he batted with an average of .428 with six hits, six RBI's, four runs and the two homeruns. In a game against Greenwood, he put together three hits, sending two for home runs, while adding six RBI's and four runs.

Reed also pitched 11 strikeouts, allowing six hits and only one run.

Reed accounted for 50.34% of the vote with 15,547 votes.

Second in voting was Eminence's Eliza Brancheau at 35.09% (10,836 votes), followed by Mooresville's Nick Wiley (3,271 votes) and Alex Cooper (1,230 votes).

Watch the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times Facebook pages or go to www.reporter-times.com on Monday to vote for next week's performer of the week candidates.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Martinsville's Kevin Reed wins Reporter-Times performer of the week, April 11-16

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

April 22 high school baseball roundup: Osbourn wins on Ryan Donahue's walk-off single

OSBOURN 7, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Ryan Donahue singled on a 3-2 count to bring in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh Friday in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win. Donahue finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBI. Osbourn (2-4, 4-8) scored four runs in the third inning. Tyler Husband, Donahue and Matthew Hollar all drive in runs in that inning.
MANASSAS, VA
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Ledger Independent

Royals strike for nine in the 1st, run-rule Augusta

Jason Butler has been experimenting lately. Mason County’s baseball coach found a winning concoction Friday. The Royals subdued Augusta, 13-1 in five innings. “I’m trying to find what clicks best for us,” Butler said. “It’s a big experiment, and here’s the thing: All these kids have the capability of putting the bat on the ball. It’s just trying to find the right combinations.”
MASON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Eminence, IN
Mooresville, IN
Sports
City
Greenwood, IN
Martinsville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
KTEN.com

Whitesboro falls to Boyd at home

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro hosted Boyd Friday night. The Bearcats didn't get off to the best start trailing 4-0 in the top of the fifth. However they finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Torran Nagelstad's RBI. Nagelstad stole second and third after...
WHITESBORO, TX
The Exponent

Purdue Grand Prix: ‘Greatest spectacle in college racing’ returns with historical traditions

These famous words in motorsports will be yelled at the 65th annual Purdue Grand Prix today. Called the “greatest spectacle in college racing,” the Grand Prix race will host 1,000 live spectators, according to its website, and countless virtual fans to cheer on their fraternity, sorority, residence hall or other organization as they race the 160-lap circuit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal

The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artesians#Rbi
The Decatur Daily

Thursday's prep roundup: Bracken handles Athens

ATHENS — Katie Bracken threw a one-hitter and homered to lead the Austin softball team to a 4-0 win over Athens on Thursday. The game matched two of the top teams in the area, with Austin entering the game ranked third in Class 7A and Athens ranked second in Class 6A.
ATHENS, AL
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

960
Followers
598
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy