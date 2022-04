SHREVEPORT, La. - The fourth Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup took place Saturday morning. The cleanup began at 8 a.m. and wrapped up around noon at the Shreveport fairgrounds. Over 700 volunteers participated in 48 groups participated and took part in cleaning up over 10,000 pounds of garbage in Shreveport neighborhoods. The Shreveport Police Department had a team of 62 members and collected the most trash of over 8,000 pounds, not including tires.

