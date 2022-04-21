Kalamazoo Neighborhood Upset About WMU Student Nighttime Plane Landing Practice

Everyone knows the old saying mothers love to tell their children while growing up, ‘If your friends jumped off a bridge, does that mean you should?’ Well, while many of us haven’t jumped off bridges because we can still hear that voice in our head (though, as someone who has jumped off a bridge and pier, depending on the circumstances it’s actually really fun) we all forget about this warning when it comes to skydiving. There is just something about jumping out of a moving plane at 10,000+ feet in the air with nothing but a thin sheet to slowly propel us back down to Earth. With summer around the corner to offer optimal jumping weather, here are some Southwest Michigan locations for skydiving.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO