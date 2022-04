I’ll tell you a secret. It has been one long, tough winter for the Gray family. Last summer we found a home we wanted to buy so we moved ahead and made an offer. Unlike so many other homebuyers of late, we didn’t get into a bidding war and the owner accepted our deal. We moved in early October and in the weeks before, cleaned up our home in North Greenbush and readied it for sale. We got a buyer before we even listed it and were on track for a smooth transaction.

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO