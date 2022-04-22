ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain & Storms Likely Today, Strong Storms Possible Saturday -Derek Sibley

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front associated with a low pressure system will continue to bring widespread rain showers across the Coulee Region today. Afternoon Planner: Showers & Storms Likely. High Temperature 58F. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH. Showers will continue through the early afternoon...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
#Heavy Rain#Stormy Weather#Tornado#Temperature#Thunderstorms
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
KAAL-TV

Saturday evening storms: What to expect

We're continuing with an Alert Day status for Saturday. The late afternoon into evening is the timeframe to watch. There are two clusters possible in the timeframe. A few spotty bubblings are possible in the afternoon, as early as 2 PM, but this activity isn't expected to be significant. The second will be a line that develops across western Iowa/Minnesota and head our direction, entering locally after 5 PM.
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool weekend, clouds Saturday, tricky Sunday

It's a cooler weekend overall, but still not bad! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds will filter in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.Some showers move through later tonight. By no means is it a washout, but ... take an umbrella if you're heading out after sunset, just in case. They'll be light, no big deal.Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.Tomorrow will be a tricky one!A backdoor cold front works through from the northeast, bringing an onshore flow. Whatever the front sets up will dictate the afternoon temps for you. Highs will likely range from near 70 far west/inland to the 60s around NYC, and only the 50s to the east. Central Pennsylvania will climb into the 80s!The good news is after some lingering drops early on, much of the day will be dry with more sun the farther west you go.Heading through next week, temps remain below normal. Our best chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Have a good one!
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
NBC Connecticut

Chance of Isolated Showers Tonight Following Day of Nice Weather

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
