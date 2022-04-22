Renaissance Marathon Festival to be held in May 2022

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Renaissance Marathon Festival will be held in Ridgeland May 21-22, 2022.

The festival is a two day weekend that will kick off with a 5k run and a 10k run on Saturday followed by a 13.1 mile half marathon and a 26.2 mile full distance marathon on Sunday.

Organizers said they partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta for the event. They said $5.00 from each registration will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

The goal is to raise $2,500. Click here to register.

