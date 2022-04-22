Renaissance Marathon Festival to be held in May 2022
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Renaissance Marathon Festival will be held in Ridgeland May 21-22, 2022.
The festival is a two day weekend that will kick off with a 5k run and a 10k run on Saturday followed by a 13.1 mile half marathon and a 26.2 mile full distance marathon on Sunday.Jackson Prep breaks ground on new elementary school
Organizers said they partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta for the event. They said $5.00 from each registration will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.
The goal is to raise $2,500. Click here to register.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0