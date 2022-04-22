ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Caltrans celebrates Earth Day with statewide Dump Day program

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boNaD_0fHBbXwU00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In celebration of Earth Day, Caltrans is promoting Dump Day throughout California and inviting people to take advantage of free disposal programs for non-hazardous, unwanted items, it was announced today.

The statewide Dump Day events, set for Saturday, are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create jobs and transform and beautify state and local public spaces. Residents in District 7 of Los Angeles will be able to take items for disposal to their nearest dump for free.

"The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place," Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck said in a statement. "Clean California's goal is to make sure trash never reaches our roadsides or waterways. These Dump Day events discourage illegal dumping along highways and roads by giving people throughout the state a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely, properly, and at no cost."

The following locations are participating in the Dump Day effort:

Pomona - 2650 S. Garey Avenue, Pomona, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until capacity is reached at the site.

Lennox/Hawthorne - 4867 Imperial Highway, Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until capacity is reached at the site.

Silver Lake - 2187 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until capacity is reached at the site.

East Hollywood - 609 Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until capacity is reached at the site.

Acceptable disposal items are limited to household items such as tires, metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, asphalt, dirt, concrete, wood, mattresses, household appliances, and landscape trimmings. No construction materials, hazardous waste, e-waste, treated wood waste, or asbestos of any type will be accepted.

Caltrans recommends motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California's roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, will not be accepted.

Caltrans offers some tips for securing loads:

-- Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

-- Remove loose material and trash before driving.

-- Don't overload -- keep materials level with your truck bed.

-- Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

For more information, visit CleanCA.com.

Comments / 0

