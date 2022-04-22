ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Unique food donation making a big difference for hundreds of people

By Susy Solis
 3 days ago

A major donation making a big difference for hundreds of people. Here's this week's KRLD Difference Maker.

Wagyu beef is known as some of the best in the world with high fat marbling and tons of flavor.  It's often seen in the best restaurants and known for its outstanding flavor and texture.

Joseph Anglione is one of the owners at Cowboy Wagyu based in East Texas, which is one of the only producers of wagyu beef in Texas.

Cowboy Wagyu donation to Center of Hope Photo credit Cowboy Wagyu

"Cowboy Wagyu is a direct to consumer and restaurant supply for Japanese beef. That's what the term wagyu means. Ours is 100% full blood and we do raise them here in East Texas," Joseph said.

It's not often homeless shelters and food pantries get meat, much less wagyu beef, donated so when Texas-based Cowboy Wagyu donated pounds of wagyu beef to the Center of Hope, they were ecstatic.

"Their reaction when we took everything out of the car was eye-opening. We take a lot of things for granted. I think these guys are doing God's Work," Joseph said.

"It was truly wonderful because everyone is there to just help everyone so it was just great to see their expressions and see how grateful they were," said partner and former Dallas Cowboy offensive lineman Mackenzie Bernardeau. "I encourage anyone who is donating food or has time to go down there and spend some time with them. It was truly a wonderful experience for us."

"If there is something as simple as this that can feed this many people and be such a positive impact you want to do it over and over again," Joseph said. "And I think that's our goal. Anytime we get an opportunity like this we will definitely donate."

We're proud to call Cowboy Wagyu this week's KRLD Difference Maker.

If you know someone making a difference in the community, send us an email at differencemaker@krld.com .

