Gary’s Tea: Sasha Obama Is Dating This Famous Actor’s Son! [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

The Obama girls are growing up on us and are girlfriends! Recently, Michelle Obama spilled the tea that 20-year-old Sasha Obama is dating  Clifton Powell Jr., the son of famous actor Clifton Powell. Gary explains that the two come from similar lifestyles and are doing well.  Malia Obama is also dating and has been with her British boyfriend for a while now.

In other news, it looks like the police were trying to build a case against A$AP Rocky and it is alleged that he did not know he was wanted for a crime. Gary breaks it all down in the tea.

