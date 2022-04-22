ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

PREP SOCCER: Warriors, Lady Warriors drop tight matchups at Brewer

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

WEST POINT, Ala. – Both the West Point Warriors and Lady Warriors were back in action on the road Thursday night but unfortunately, they both fell in a pair of tight games at Brewer. The Lady Warriors fell to the Lady Patriots 3-2 and the Warriors came up just short against Brewer, losing 1-0 in extra time.

West Point’s men were just two wins away from punching their ticket to the postseason but the loss at Brewer eliminated them from playoff contention. Head Coach Jacob Brown is disappointed to finish outside of the playoff bubble but he’s proud of the stellar season that his guys have put together.

“I have been in multiple heartbreaking losses over my coaching career, and it always tears you up, however on this one I was of course upset but I was also so proud of the boys. The boys have never seen someone so excited to beat them that the entire bench is cleared and there is a dog pile. It was hard to see but it’s also a true sign of respect,” Brown said. “I told the boys at the beginning of the season that this season was all about the road to acknowledgment and respect as a program. I believe they have truly earned it this season. I am so proud of them.”

In the girls’ game, Kyli Armstead scored a pair of goals on a pair of Kaedince Cagle assists but Brewer managed to edge the Lady Warriors 3-2 to pick up the win.

West Point’s final two games of the season will be a rematch with Brewer Saturday and a matchup against J.B. Pennington Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy