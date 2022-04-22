PREP SOCCER: Warriors, Lady Warriors drop tight matchups at Brewer

WEST POINT, Ala. – Both the West Point Warriors and Lady Warriors were back in action on the road Thursday night but unfortunately, they both fell in a pair of tight games at Brewer. The Lady Warriors fell to the Lady Patriots 3-2 and the Warriors came up just short against Brewer, losing 1-0 in extra time.

West Point’s men were just two wins away from punching their ticket to the postseason but the loss at Brewer eliminated them from playoff contention. Head Coach Jacob Brown is disappointed to finish outside of the playoff bubble but he’s proud of the stellar season that his guys have put together.

“I have been in multiple heartbreaking losses over my coaching career, and it always tears you up, however on this one I was of course upset but I was also so proud of the boys. The boys have never seen someone so excited to beat them that the entire bench is cleared and there is a dog pile. It was hard to see but it’s also a true sign of respect,” Brown said. “I told the boys at the beginning of the season that this season was all about the road to acknowledgment and respect as a program. I believe they have truly earned it this season. I am so proud of them.”

In the girls’ game, Kyli Armstead scored a pair of goals on a pair of Kaedince Cagle assists but Brewer managed to edge the Lady Warriors 3-2 to pick up the win.

West Point’s final two games of the season will be a rematch with Brewer Saturday and a matchup against J.B. Pennington Tuesday.

