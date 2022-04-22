ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Route 40 in Atlantic City

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A pedestrian walking along route 40 near Atlantic City was...

BreakingAC

Six arrested in Atlantic City drug-manufacturing facility

Six people were arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug-manufacturing facility in two Atlantic City apartments, including nine live marijuana plants. The two month investigation brought detectives to the first block of South Texas Avenue, where they also recovered nearly 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 120 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film packets and 12 wax folds of suspected heroin, along with more than an ounce of marijuana, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man allegedly stabbed victim 42 times

An Atlantic City man accused of stabbing a man more than 30 times during a brawl outside a bar was ordered held in jail Monday. Alejandro Navarette-Gonzalez, 24, is accused of attempted murder in the attack on Sean Williams who was already down on the ground when he was stabbed, according to the charges.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man held in Atlantic City child-luring case

An Essex County man accused of luring three Atlantic City teens into his car tried to explain his true intentions Friday. Yusuf Laki Johnson, 51, said he works with troubled youths as part of Newark’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was drawn to the teens after they asked for a light to smoke weed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Man, 36, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On NJ Turnpike, State Police Say

A 36-year-old Maryland man was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on the New Jersey Turnpike before dawn Thursday, state police confirmed. Franklin S. Parker was heading northbound when the trailer entered the left shoulder and hit the left guardrail, flipped, and struck a concrete bridge support on the outer roadway near milepost 63.4 in Robbinsville just before 3:45 a.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
EDEN, MD
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man held in attack on mother

An Atlantic City man accused of shooting at his mother and punching her in the face during a domestic altercation was ordered held in jail Monday. Kevin Robinson was armed and tried to flee when he was arrested three weeks after fleeing his mother’s home, according to the charges.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
