ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May Man Charged for Sharing Photos of Children on Cloud Account

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cape May Court House, NJ – A 21-year-old man from Cape May Court House...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
County
Cape May County, NJ
City
Middle Township, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Cape May Court House#Cybertip
Daily Voice

Bar Shooting Suspects Sought By Police In South Jersey

Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media. A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.
BRIDGETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BreakingAC

Man held in Atlantic City child-luring case

An Essex County man accused of luring three Atlantic City teens into his car tried to explain his true intentions Friday. Yusuf Laki Johnson, 51, said he works with troubled youths as part of Newark’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was drawn to the teens after they asked for a light to smoke weed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Brothers Killed Newark Grandmother Celebrating Birthday, Late Twin Sis: Prosecutor

A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of their grandmother, authorities announced. Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was shot on the front porch of her home in March 2021, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered For PA Killer Wanted On Murder Charge: Police

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say. The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
READING, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

87K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy