ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Don't sabotage your investment plan

By Dan Wyson
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpZjC_0fHBawvA00

The late Jim Griswald was an early designer at Piper Aircraft and a legend in modern American aviation. Jim was obsessed with safety but also reportedly told his crew on almost a daily basis, “We can never build a fool-proof airplane because fools are so resourceful.” As one who regularly reads the aviation accident reports, I can attest that Jim was correct.

I have learned people can be equally resourceful at uncovering ways to mess up their financial future. I thought I might list some of the more common areas where investors and pilots tend to sabotage their success.

1 – Emotions. When markets are falling some investors bail out in panic. Though this is usually a bad idea, equally dangerous may be buying quickly just because things suddenly look “cheap.” This action is known as “Trying to catch a falling knife,” which pretty much describes why it may be a bad idea. Generally speaking, the best time to buy or sell stocks for most investors is during times of market calm when high emotions are not skewing your decision. When a pilot faces trouble the first action should be to focus on the fundamentals of flying the plane.

2 – Over-concentration. Diversification does not guarantee success, but it’s designed to help minimize risk. Individual stocks can be unpredictable. Today’s social media giant may be blindsided by tomorrow’s competition. A Fortune 500 company may suddenly find itself in a political storm leading to boycotts. A powerful energy supplier may face unexpected adverse regulations. For these and many more reasons investors should spread their money around. It just makes common sense. Think of it like having two engines on your airplane. It may not be quite as efficient but that extra one sure comes in handy if the first one fails.

3-Inconsistency. Warren Buffet is often called the greatest investor of all time. But let’s not overlook that he started investing at age 11 and continued with it until his current age of 91. Given 80 years of disciplined investing, strict budgeting and compounding interest, I suspect most people would look like financial geniuses to those around them. Great pilots develop consistent habits.

4- Overconfidence. Just as investors have bad days, they also have amazing days. If on those days you let your ego lead you to reckless decisions you may be setting yourself up for some painful lessons. Big egos and fast planes do not lead to safe outcomes.

5- Boredom. Believe it or not, many investors make major mistakes out of boredom. They feel compelled to buy or sell something. Learn to be patient and not too quick to make changes if they aren’t necessary. Flying can be long hours of boredom. Learn to appreciate it because it could be worse.

Flying an airplane safely comes down to following time-tested checklists. It’s amazing how many pilots figure out resourceful ways not to do that. Investing has its own checklists. Learn to follow them and your likelihood of success will improve.

Dan Wyson, CFP® is the author of “The Gold Egg," and “21 Financial Myths” and owner of Wyson Financial/Wealth Management 375 E. Riverside Dr. St. George, UT 84790 - 435-986-9525 – Securities and Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 17 Best Retirement Investments to Achieve Your Financial Goals

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The best retirement investments depend entirely on you and your goals. Don’t dive into anything or let anyone tell you how to invest unless they understand how much money you have and what your goals are for that money, including when and how you want and need to spend it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Business
Local
Utah Business
City
Saint George, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffet
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Plan#Your Decision#Sabotage#Investment Advisor#Piper Aircraft#American
Kiplinger

6 Investment Tips That Can Reduce Worry in Retirement

People planning to retire in the near future, those already retired and some transitioning to the post-work life have greater concerns about their investments than ever before. Geopolitical events, the surge in inflation and the expected increases in interest rates understandably are causing people to worry about where their money...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

493
Followers
530
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy