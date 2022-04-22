Gunfire Erupts as One Man Shot in Paterson Street

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO