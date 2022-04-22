ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway Groper Being Sought by NYPD

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A subway groper is being sought by the New York...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

NYPD: 2 men stabbed on Kings Highway in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two men were stabbed early Saturday morning on Kings Highway and Coney Island Avenue. Police say the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. The men were hospitalized for their injuries. They are expected to recover. No suspects have been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#City Police
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

2 Bronx girls last seen on bus

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday. Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

87K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy