In recent weeks, the Minnesota Vikings are being connected to wide receiver prospects because, well, why not? The rationale behind this argument is the fact that Minnesota didn’t need a receiver in 1998, and then they drafted Randy Moss. Of course, it’s unlikely that any of the receivers in this class actually turn into the next Randy Moss. That said, it can’t be overstated that offense runs the NFL at this point in time, and another top target for Kirk Cousins to throw to could absolutely put Minnesota over the top.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO