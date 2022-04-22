ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Storylines Presented by BMW | MIN vs. CHI - 04.23.22

By David Naylor
mnufc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStorylines this week searches for a goal in a game that features two of Major League Soccer’s very best defenses, and checks for how Minnesota might put out the Fire. As you may have heard, Chicago has the best defense in MLS in the early parts of 2022, and it’s not...

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Andrew Farrell Becomes Second Player In Revolution History To Start 300 Games For Club

FOXBORO (CBS) — Andrew Farrell started his 300th game for the New England Revolution on Saturday night, reaching a career milestone that only one other Revs player had before. With his start against DC United on Saturday, Farrell joined longtime Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner in the exclusive 300-game group for New England across all competitions. It’s the 305th appearance overall for Farrell, which ties Shalrie Joseph for the most in Revolution history. Respect greatness.@2Fast2Farrell becomes the second player in #NERevs history to register 300 starts across all competitions, joining Matt Reis. pic.twitter.com/T5BHz3PrGm — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 23, 2022 Last season, Farrell set a new record for MLS games started for the Revs. And soon enough, he’ll own the most games started across all competitions, surpassing Joseph’s mark. Farrell is now in his 10th season in New England after the Revolution drafted him first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
VikingsTerritory

NBA Analyst Takes Shot at Vikings after Timberwolves Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a 26-point lead in the first half of a Game 3 playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night that was cut to seven points by halftime. Then, the Wolves re-rose the mark to a 25-point lead in the 3rd Quarter — and later lost. And that stirred the tweeting temptation for an NBA analyst.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Former Vikings GM says Drake London struggles in one key area

Separation looks to be a major concern in former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman’s draft evaluation of USC wide receiver Drake London. If Drake London is not able to separate at the next level, then the former USC star could have issues at the next level. Former Minnesota...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dayne St. Clair
Person
Adrian Heath
Austin Chronicle

Austin FC Stunned By USL’s San Antonio FC in Open Cup Defeat

In its very first U.S. Open Cup match ever, Austin FC experienced first-hand exactly what makes the nationwide tournament so special. Unfortunately for them, that meant coming out on the wrong end of an irresistible underdog story. In front of a sellout crowd of 8,000 at Toyota Field, USL Championship...
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride tie Gotham to cap Challenge Cup run

The Orlando Pride’s run in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup came to an end on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena. “We started really well getting the ball early,” Pride coach Amanda Cromwell said. “We’ve been working a lot on set plays, made more dangerous, especially on corner kicks, so that was really encouraging and I thought our position was really good and we ...
ORLANDO, FL
PennLive.com

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken free live stream (4/22/22): How to watch NHL hockey, time, channel

Someone’s streak has to end Friday night when the Seattle Kraken skate into Minnesota to face the Wild on Friday night. The game is slated for 8 p.m. ET, and will air on the NHL Network. The game can be streamed for free on fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial. It can also be streamed on DIRECTV STREAM, which is currently offering $30 off over your first three months as a customer, and it can be viewed, too, with Sling TV.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#U S Open Cup#Major League Soccer
The Guardian

The Beckham Boondoggle? The fight against Inter Miami’s stadium ‘landgrab’

The 20th anniversary of the film Bend It Like Beckham has been widely celebrated this month, but an unauthorized sequel of sorts is making waves in Miami. The mini-documentary, crassly tag-lined ‘Don’t Bend Over For Beckham’, isn’t exactly canon. It’s less the seminal tale of female footballers that inspired a generation, and more a castigation of what critics call a “billion-dollar real estate heist” by the owners of Beckham’s Inter Miami soccer franchise – all under the guise of another stadium project involving public land and the taxpayer’s purse.
MLS
DCist

D.C. And Baltimore Team Up In Bid To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The District of Columbia and Baltimore are teaming up for a bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Officials announced the two cities would merge their solo bids to hold games at the M&T Bank stadium in Maryland. Although the District isn’t proposing to stage any matches, the plan would see D.C. host a fan festival to draw soccer fans to the region.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Fires Back At David Samson, Billy Corben Video Which Blasts Miami Freedom Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Soccer club Inter Miami CF is responding to a video blasting its plans to build a stadium on City of Miami park land. Former Marlins President David Samson appears in a video, saying the soccer deal planned for the Melreese Golf Course is even worse for taxpayers than the sweetheart deal the Marlins got to build loanDepot park. “This is a billion-dollar heist happening in broad daylight,” says Samson on the 2-minute video released by Miami activist and film maker Billy Corben. Now, Inter Miami CF is fighting back on social media. “The team is aware of a social media campaign...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Perfection ends for Japanese pitcher Sasaki — on first pitch

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines is mortal, after all. After throwing a perfect game on April 10 — the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years — and eight perfect innings on April 17 before being pulled after 102 pitches, Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes.
MLB
FOX Sports

USFL odds: How professionals are betting on the new league and futures

Football games are played on grass and turf, not calculators. But when it comes to betting on a new football league, the proper implementation of numbers can get you ahead of the curve against the sportsbooks. My buddy Eric Eager runs research and development for Pro Football Focus (PFF), and...
CBS Sports

USFL Week 2: Philadelphia Stars hold off Pittsburgh Maulers for first victory of season

The Philadelphia Stars came away victorious in the first of two Saturday USFL Week 2 games, topping the Pittsburgh Maulers 30-23. Quarterback Bryan Scott had a hand in all four touchdowns for the Stars, throwing for three and running for a fourth. On the other side, Josh Love threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions, the latter of which was a game-sealing pick by Stars defensive back Channing Stribling. The Maulers ran 14 more plays than did the Stars, but their lack of red-zone efficiency came back to haunt them as they scored on only one of two trips into the red area while the Stars scored all three times they got deep into Pittsburgh territory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Kraken: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Seattle on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center:. Game 79: Dallas Stars (43-30-5, 91 points) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-45-6, 58 points) When:...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy