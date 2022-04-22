ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples felon indicted for COVID relief fraud

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w8OC_0fHBY7QS00

A Naples man has been indicted on multiple charges related to PPP fraud.

Daniel Joseph Tisone had his property searched by the FBI back in March is now charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, illegal monetary transactions, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Tisone faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count (4 counts) and bank fraud count (6 counts), a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft counts (2 counts), up to 10 years in federal prison for each illegal monetary transaction count (5 counts) and for the possession of ammunition count.

The indictment also notifies Tisone that the United States intends to forfeit his interest in a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, two real properties located in Naples, a 4.02 carat solitaire engagement ring, approximately $65,645.69 seized from two bank accounts, and approximately $2,617,447.17, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.

According to court documents, Between March 2020, and April 2021, he was reportedly already a convicted felon when he had committed a false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan Maine Street Lending Programs and Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to the small business administration programs along with PPP and MSLP approved lenders. In those loan “approved” applications, there was a lot of false information involving criminal backgrounds, monthly payments, and gross revenues.

Tisone's false loan applications caused loan lenders to approve amounts totaling over $2,523,954.17. According to the report Tisone used those funds to spend over $1million on stocks, a Naples home, and other investments.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law enacted March 2020. It is designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act is the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding. .

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

Comments / 1

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Convicted Felon#Bank Fraud#Covid#Fbi#Mslp
CBS News

21 defendants charged in alleged $149 million COVID-19 fraud schemes

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 21 defendants for their alleged involvement in COVID-19 fraud schemes that resulted in over $149 million in losses. Physicians, marketers and medical businesses across nine U.S. federal districts are among those facing charges in what officials said are "some of the largest and most wide-ranging pandemic frauds detected to date."
PUBLIC SAFETY
L'Observateur

St. John Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy and Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and helping clients file false tax returns. On Nov. 14, 2019, Brittany Patterson, of St. John the Baptist Parish, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns. According to court documents, Michegel Butler owned Crown Tax Service LLC, where Patterson worked as a tax return preparer. From approximately January 2013 through April 2013, Patterson, Butler and others conspired to inflate their clients’ refunds by preparing tax returns claiming false Schedule C businesses, dependents and dependent care expenses. To substantiate the false income and expenses reported on their tax returns, Patterson and the other co-conspirators directed clients to fill out fraudulent receipts. They also encouraged some clients to buy or sell the personal identification information of dependents that could be falsely reported on tax returns.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy