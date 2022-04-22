ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Police release surveillance video of shooting that injured Yonkers Det. Brian Menton

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yonkers detective shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon was...

www.cbsnews.com

Crime & Safety
PIX11

Arrest made in broad-daylight street shootout in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested one of the men who allegedly took part in a street shootout in Queens in broad daylight earlier this week. Jordan Stennett, 18, of Queens, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, the NYPD announced […]
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect charged with manslaughter in shoving death of Broadway vocal coach posts bail, lawyer says

Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Two graffiti taggers from France fatally struck by subway train on elevated Brooklyn tracks

Two men fatally struck by a train on elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn early Wednesday are believed to be graffiti taggers from France, sources said. A train operator on an East New York-bound No. 3 train saw the mangled bodies as he pulled into the Sutter Ave.-Rutland Road station in Brownsville about 6:50 a.m., cops said. The men were already dead, apparently struck by an earlier train. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY

