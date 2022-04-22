ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears seek help on offense, at CB in first draft under Poles

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have plenty of work to do as they try to turn around a struggling franchise. LAST SEASON: Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with former general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after the Bears went 8-8 in the...

NBC Sports

Seahawks draft picks 2022: Full list of Seattle’s draft picks, order for every round

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.
fantasypros.com

Matthew Freedman’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft (1 Week Away)

We are only a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, so I’m updating my mock. Here are my previous mocks. Over the past three years, I’m the No. 3 mocker in the FantasyPros Accuracy Contest. (I’ve manually gone through and added up all the points earned, as I have nothing better to do with my time.) Obsessing about Round 1 is what I do.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Zero QBs taken in top 10, Jameson Williams first receiver off the board

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away and projections become reality. It has become increasingly difficult to project where the quarterbacks are going to go in this class and that has been the lynchpin for other decisions. If Carolina's leadership feels that they have to win now, it would stand to reason that their interest in Baker Mayfield -- rather than a rookie -- is genuine. Would Atlanta take a quarterback after bypassing on a stronger group last year? Is Seattle willing to begin a rebuild with 70-year old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of those questions and more are explored in today's thought exercise.
NFL
WTOP

Seahawks have top 10 draft pick for first time since 2010

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Seahawks endured their worst record in long tenure of Pete Carroll finishing at 7-10 and missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2012. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury that caused him to miss three-plus games. Wilson rushed his return from surgery and wasn’t the same for several weeks before an impressive late push. Running back Rashaad Penny was a revelation late in the season and was the most productive rusher in the league over the final month in one of the few bright spots. Tyler Lockett set a career high in yards receiving and DK Metcalf a career best in touchdown receptions, but Seattle’s offense was frustratingly inconsistent for much of the season. Safety Quandre Diggs was a Pro Bowl selection while Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were among the league leaders in tackles. But Seattle’s defense ranked 28th in the league overall and 31st at stopping the pass. Seattle fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after the season, promoted Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hired Sean Desai as assistant head coach of the defense.
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: First-round pick expectations for Patriots

The New England Patriots have the No. 21 pick in the first round, and most experts are predicting head coach Bill Belichick will choose to bolster a defense that was destroyed by Josh Allen's high-powered Buffalo Bills offense in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Patriots defense...
NFL
AL.com

NFL Draft: Alabama’s seventh round

During the NFL’s 86 drafts, the league’s teams have acquired 32 Alabama players with seventh-round selections. But 33 Crimson Tide players have been chosen with the 222nd through the 262nd draft picks, the selections that will fall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30 in Las Vegas.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every draft-day trade the Dolphins have made during the Chris Grier Era

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of trades in recent years that have impacted their draft stock for the 2022 NFL draft that will start Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. With four draft picks, general manager Chris Grier has the fewest selections of any team’s decision-maker for the annual event. There’s a chance that Miami will try and move around in the draft to grab a player they want or get more picks, so maybe it would be smart to look back at their history when doing so.
AL.com

NFL Draft: All-time all-SEC first round

In the first round of the NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas, the SEC could produce its 500th pick among the first 32 selections. In the previous 86 NFL drafts, 491 selections have been made from SEC member programs among the first 32 picks. NFL DRAFT:. · NICK...
NFL
WVNews

After trade, Saints look to draft offensive playmakers

16, 19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8) LAST SEASON: New Orleans opened 5-2 in the first season that Jameis Winston took over for franchise all-time leading passer Drew Brees. But Winston’s season ended with a knee injury in his seventh game. New Orleans lost four straight with Trevor Siemian filling in as the starter before rallying back into contention when Taysom Hill returned from injury and took over. Ultimately, the Saints were eliminated on the last day of the season by San Francisco’s dramatic comeback at the Los Angeles Rams. The winning record came despite having to start four QBs in all and despite top receiver Michael Thomas missing the entire season because of his ankle injury. But long-time coach Sean Payton decided to retire after the season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, whose unit performed well during the past half decade and was the strength of the team, especially the past two seasons.
The Associated Press

Panthers have glaring needs at QB, OT entering NFL draft

6. CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-12) LAST SEASON: The Panthers suffered through another five-win season under Matt Rhule, leaving the third-year coach squarely on the hot seat. A major problem has been Carolina’s inability to land a franchise quarterback. After moving on from Teddy Bridgewater following the 2021 season, the Panthers sent three draft picks to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold. But Darnold has disappointed in Carolina. Cam Newton was brought back midseason, but went 0-5 as the starter as past shoulder issues continued to limit his ability as a passer. Carolina went all in this offseason trying to land Deshaun Watson, but came up short. Darnold and P.J. Walker are currently the only QBs on Carolina’s roster. Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo remain options at quarterback if the Panthers decide against taking Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett with the No. 6 pick. Trading out of the sixth spot and adding draft picks remains an option, too.
