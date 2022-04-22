Hornets announce firing of head coach James Borrego

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are firing head coach James Borrego, according to a news release.

Borrego, 44, was hired in Charlotte in 2019. He was named the 11th head coach in Hornets franchise history. Borrego was 138 to 163 in four seasons as the Hornets’ head coach.

The Hornets ended their season this year with 43 wins and 39 losses, their final loss delivered by the Atlanta Hawks in a play-in game on April 13. They also ended their previous season with a loss in the first play-in game.

The team had reached a multiyear extension of Borrego’s contract in August.

Borrego is the first Hispanic full-time head coach in NBA history.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

