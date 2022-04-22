ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

$38.6 billion budget clears Louisiana House, includes teacher pay raises

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7foc_0fHBWem800

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a package of budget bills on Thursday, including a proposed $38.6 billion state operating budget with pay raises for K-12 teachers and college faculty.

A separate spending bill for infrastructure projects did not include the full $500 million Gov. John Bel Edwards has sought to lay the groundwork for a new Mississippi River bridge at Baton Rouge.

Republican leaders raised concerns about spending that $500 million immediately, especially when a location for the bridge has not yet been finalized.

Instead, they proposed moving that money into a fund and opened it up to a number of other projects.

The operating budget, which now goes to the Senate, includes $148 million for K-12 pay raises and $104 million for pay raises for faculty at the state’s colleges and universities.

It would provide for $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and $750 raises for school support workers.

The House discussed and passed 10 budget bills, including funding for the judiciary and the Legislature’s own operations. All told, the bills totaled nearly $45 billion in appropriations.

Gov. Edwards expressed approval for how the much of budget is unfolding. Edwards said the House “reflects the vast majority of what I asked the Legislature to do, and that is a good thing.”

But the governor expressed his disappointment in how the bridge project is being handled.

“It just needs to be done now,” Edwards said.

A majority of the discussion was taken up with House Bill 1 , the main state operating budget. The House voted 94-4 to approve the bill.

After more than a decade of tight budgets, lawmakers entered the session with $1.4 billion from federal COVID-19 aid, $600 million of surplus from the 2021 fiscal year and more than $850 million in higher- than-expected revenues.

Edwards insisted that the extra funds would be spent on one-time expenses, highlighting the fiscal problems caused by the former Jindal administration’s use of one-time funds for recurring expenditures.

“We’ve gone from needing to use one-time money for recurring expenses to now using recurring revenues on one-time expenses,” Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, said.

Zeringue said that how much would be spent on the bridge would likely be determined in a conference committee after that bill bill cleared both the House and the Senate.

Louisiana ranks among the bottom states for both teacher and faculty pay in the Southern region.

Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ commissioner of administration, said that the $1,500 bump would not lift Louisiana teachers to the Southern average. But he added that it would make a career in teaching more enticing.

James Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, said in an interview that he hoped the pool of money for raises for college professors would be the “first in a series of steps” to invest in university faculties.

The budget package now moves to the Senate, which may opt to pick up the legislation after the Revenue Estimating Conference meets in May.

If the panel forecasts even more revenue, the Senate would have more funds to appropriate.

Piper Hutchinson is a reporter with the LSU Manship School News Service.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post $38.6 billion budget clears Louisiana House, includes teacher pay raises appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects

Fossil fuel proponents in the Louisiana House of Representatives were met with resistance Tuesday in a committee where they brought three different bills, one of which would have targeted solar and wind energy projects to make them ineligible for state tax breaks.  House Concurrent Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would have […] The post Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage

Current law suspends retirement benefits for many teachers who return to work depending on when they retired. A proposed law would expand the number of certified teachers in any subject area who could return without losing retirement pay. That would include any who retired before July 1, 2020. The post Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature overrides Gov. Edwards’ veto of congressional map

The shape of Louisiana's congressional districts will likely be decided in a federal court now that the Republican-led state Legislature has overridden Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a map that limits the state to one majority-Black district out of six in the U.S. House of Representatives. The post Louisiana Legislature overrides Gov. Edwards’ veto of congressional map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Jay Dardenne
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Legislature#Republican#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy