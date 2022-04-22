ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Lake County Car Vs. Scooter Crash

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Round Lake Beach, IL) A teen had to be airlifted to the hospital, after being hit by a car in Round Lake Beach....

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman dies in hospital nearly a month after car, semi-truck crash on Route 12 in Lake Zurich

An 85-year-old woman died last weekend in the hospital after she suffered multiple injuries in a crash with a semi-truck in Lake Zurich last month, the medical examiner said. Eugenia Economos, 85, of Lake Zurich, died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge Sunday evening, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The […]
LAKE ZURICH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant 3-vehicle crash, 1 seriously injured: police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was hurt and taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash on Thursday afternoon, April 21. It happened near Washington and Emmertsen shortly after 4 p.m. Responding officers found all three vehicles heavily damaged at the southeast corner of the intersection. One person had to be extricated.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Large rowdy crowds congregate in Millennium Park, draw large police presence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm weather brought rowdy crowds to Chicago's Millennium Park for a wild night Saturday evening. Video shows some of the people jumping on a cab and even kicking the trunk. There was also a large police presence around "The Bean" to make sure there were no major problems. CBS 2 has also received reports of multiple arrests, but no word yet on specific crimes. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, woman dead: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide scene near 66th and Lisbon on Saturday, April 23. The victim was identified as a woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI

