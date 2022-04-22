(NATS) HEALTH MINUTE: IS ONE-WAY MASKING EFFECTIVE?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing body, I decided to switch up to a more low-key, slow-and-steady approach to exercising. Using this new pair of plastic gliders was now going to be a part of my new routine despite my skepticism. I mean, they were pink, flimsy, and looked cuter than challenging – how were they really going to change my workout?

