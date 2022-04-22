ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On Demand: 'The Batman,' 'The King's Daughter,' + More

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
This week’s new movies on VOD feature a couple of infamous personalities, but everything we thought we knew about them gets rearranged and retold in new ways. In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, a young Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is early in his crime-fighting life and teams up with Gotham PD after the Riddler goes on a killing spree in a new and, somehow, even darker variation of Batman than we’ve seen before. Meanwhile, The King’s Daughter, which stars Pierce Brosnan as the king, sounds at first like it would be a YA rom-com from the title alone, but it’s actually a sci-fi action fantasy about King Louis XIV who, in this version of his life story, seeks immortality by stealing the life force from a mermaid.

And in The Cellar, which was filmed in Ireland, Happy Endings star Elisha Cuthbert plays the mother of a teenage girl who has disappeared after going to the family’s basement. That’s not the only weird thing about the new house though, there are tons of weird symbols, glyphs, and creepy supernatural goings-on, and no one seems to bat an eye. This film, which originally premiered on Shudder, is a classic big, spooky house creepfest that’s got everything, religious imagery, fraught-parent energy, and the lingering question of just where and when this house exists.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

The Batman

Every director who has created a Batman film or franchise has put their own unique spin on it, and Matt Reeves’ version, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader is no different. In Reeves’ Gotham City, Batman is a young, tortured soul who wants to be good but can’t shake his detachment from pretty much everything. As the Riddler (Paul Dano) goes on a killing spree, Batman joins up with Police Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) to stop him. While every iteration of Batman in the past has had dark, broody vibes, this one strays from Batman’s more mythical (and more traditional) superhero story to focus on the gritty energy of Gotham and its seedy underbelly.

The King’s Daughter

Kaya Scodelario stars as Marie-Josephe, the title character in The King’s Daughter, which is based on the Vonda McIntyre novel The Moon and the Sun. Marie-Josephe is the illegitimate daughter of King Louis XVI, and after spending years hidden in a convent, she is brought to the court at Versailles where she learns two things: One, she doesn’t belong there, and two, her father is harboring a mermaid (captured in the lost city of Atlantis) that he plans to kill in order to achieve immortality. Thus, Marie-Josephe decides that she must free the mermaid (and also herself), and thwart her father’s sneaky plan.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

