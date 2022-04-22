Red wine drinkers have less stomach fat than spirits or beer drinkers, study finds

Red wine contains polyphenols. Getty

Red wine drinkers have less stomach fat than those who drink beer, white wine, or spirits, a study suggests.

Registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert said red wine is more likely to be consumed in moderation, which could cut back on calories.

"Alcohol has no nutritional benefits that warrant introducing it," she said.

White wine was not associated with the same outcome, according to the research published in the Obesity Science & Practice journal.

The researchers assessed data from 1,869 white adults aged between 40 and 79 and found that red wine drinkers had less visceral fat, which is the fat that wraps around the abdominal organs and is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome .

The participants' alcohol consumption was self-reported and their height, weight, blood samples, and body composition were measured.

The researchers also found that those who drink white wine in moderation had better bone mineral density, study author Brittany Larsen wrote .

However, registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told Insider that there are lots of variables that could have affected these findings, and alcohol should not be considered a healthy drink.

Red wine has more polyphenols than white

Red wine contains organic compounds called polyphenols, and has around 10 times more than white, Lambert said.

"Their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may have preventive and/or therapeutic effects for cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, cancer, and obesity," she said.

Lambert suggested that red wine drinkers may have less abdominal fat because red wine could be a drink more likely to be consumed in moderation, compared to other types of alcohol which might be consumed in larger quantities.

Clear spirits with sugar-free mixers are the lowest calorie choice

Weight gain occurs when a person consumes more calories than they burn, and alcohol is seven calories per gram.

Spirits, particularly clear ones like gin and vodka, are often the drink of choice for people watching their weight because they're usually lower in calories than beer, wine, and cocktails.

A single gin and diet tonic, for example, might be about 90 calories, compared to 200 calories in a 250ml glass of white wine and 240 calories in an average pint of beer.

However, Lambert said spirits can be high in sugar when combined with mixers — vodka, lime, and soda water would be a low sugar choice.

Ultimately, moderation is key.

"Heavier, and prolonged, drinking can lead to health problems including increased blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, and depression," Lambert said, adding that alcohol also stimulates appetite leading to people eating more.

"To reduce intake, aim for several alcohol-free days a week," she said.