The MCRSPA met March 21 at the library. The program was “Railroad Enthusiast” presented by Wayne Gieselman. Gieselman has been a lifelong lover of railroads. He told the group that the U.S. is the world leader in freight railways, and that trains carry more “ton miles” than any other transportation in the country. Rails are very efficient, and the average train is 1.2 miles long. Most trains today are computer and satellite “driven.”

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO