Rochester, NY

Rochester police officer injured during weapon arrest, foot chase on East Ave.

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was injured while making an arrest near the city’s bar district earlier in April.

According to authorities, officer were flagged down by security for the report of a suspicions male around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

The suspect led responding officers to a brief foot pursuit, but was eventually taken in custody.

Officials recovered a loaded Kahr 9mm handgun and a loaded revolver from his possession during the arrest. In the midst of the incident, an officer sustained what appears to be a minor injury.

Investigators also say the male was also found with a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Dakota Ogdenski, 21, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to Monroe County Jail.

NY Guest
1d ago

Now crime is moving further into the city it’s infested I do not feel safe anywhere in Rochester maybe the suburbs of rich people like Fairport, Penfield or Pittsford.

