Rochester police officer injured during weapon arrest, foot chase on East Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was injured while making an arrest near the city’s bar district earlier in April.
According to authorities, officer were flagged down by security for the report of a suspicions male around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street.
The suspect led responding officers to a brief foot pursuit, but was eventually taken in custody.
Officials recovered a loaded Kahr 9mm handgun and a loaded revolver from his possession during the arrest. In the midst of the incident, an officer sustained what appears to be a minor injury.
Investigators also say the male was also found with a quantity of suspected cocaine.
Dakota Ogdenski, 21, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to Monroe County Jail.
