Enjoy a day of family fun, as well as open house events for YMCA memberships and summer camp. CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The YMCA of Greater Brandywine is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 30 from 10 AM – 1 PM at seven Chester County locations. Events feature tons of activities, crafts, games and vendors to encourage families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of fun and success. The event will also act as an open house event for community members interested in learning more about the programs and amenities of the YMCA and its various summer camps.

