Hosted by five of the West Valley Chambers of Commerce, the Biz 2 Biz Expo offers an opportunity for all businesses throughout the West Valley and beyond to showcase products and services to hundreds of decision makers and buyers.

This year’s event takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. The last day to register is Friday, July 29.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar, prizes and opportunities to develop critical relationships with surrounding businesses and leaders throughout Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Surprise, Peoria, Tolleson, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Sun City, Sun City West, Wickenburg and Youngtown.

No RSVP needed.

Vendors can reserve an exhibit space before the event sells out. Registration is due by Friday, July 29. Space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis only.

A maximum of two booths may be reserved per company. Only members in good standing of at least one of the six West Valley Chambers may exhibit. Cost is $450 for a regular booth (within an aisle) and $500 for a wall booth.

Vendor setup will go from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.