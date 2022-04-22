ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Independent

Registration for West Valley Biz 2 Biz&nbsp;Expo in Glendale open now

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJB2h_0fHBPIjJ00

Hosted by five of the West Valley Chambers of Commerce, the Biz 2 Biz Expo offers an opportunity for all businesses throughout the West Valley and beyond to showcase products and services to hundreds of decision makers and buyers.

This year’s event takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. The last day to register is Friday, July 29.

Click here to register.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar, prizes and opportunities to develop critical relationships with surrounding businesses and leaders throughout Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Surprise, Peoria, Tolleson, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Sun City, Sun City West, Wickenburg and Youngtown.

No RSVP needed.

Vendors can reserve an exhibit space before the event sells out. Registration is due by Friday, July 29. Space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis only.

A maximum of two booths may be reserved per company. Only members in good standing of at least one of the six West Valley Chambers may exhibit. Cost is $450 for a regular booth (within an aisle) and $500 for a wall booth.

Vendor setup will go from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Discount grocery chain Aldi opens first store in Mesa

PHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Valley#Glendale#City West#Sun City#The Glendale Civic Center
KOLD-TV

Phoenix PD looking for woman last seen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was last seen in Tucson. Officials say 55-year-old Carla Therese Boone, also known as Carla Foster, is described as 5′4,” 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona wildfire triples in size as thousands flee their homes

A fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size on Wednesday as weather conditions are expected to worsen, further fueling the massive wind-driven blaze. The so-called Tunnel Fire has grown to nearly 20,000 acres, up from 6,000 acres Tuesday, as it burns 14 miles north of Flagstaff. Conditions are expected to become windier Thursday and Friday with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in most of northern Arizona, according to a U.S. Forest Service statement.
thecentersquare.com

Battery manufacturer to employ thousands in Arizona expansion

(The Center Square) – Queen Creek will soon be home to a large new battery manufacturing facility. LG Energy Solution (LGES) announced last month that it is investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The company expects that this new facility will employ...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (04/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Medical Group, Virginia Piper Cancer Center and Administrative Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Thursday, April 28th from 3PM-6PM for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters. Interviewing for the following positions now available at various Phoenix area locations; Medical Assistant, LPN, Nurse Practitioner, Patient Registration, Patient Care Specialist and Customer Service Navigation Coordinators Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500 on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at Network Support Services 2500 W. Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027. Learn more by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

7 things to keep you busy this weekend | April 23-25

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While you enjoy the breezy and cooler temperatures this weekend, don’t forget, it is April, and before you know it, the summer heat will be radiating throughout the Valley. In the meantime, hit up some food trucks, dance the night away in the East Valley, or rock on at Ak-Chin Pavillion.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Phoenix Burger Chain Opening New Location Here in Town

Grab yourself a burger and a drink.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as a cheeseburger and beer. The chilled beverage, juicy meat, and melted cheese have a way of melding together to make a relaxing, and enjoyable meal. It’s one reason why burgers have become such a staple menu item for bars, taverns, and restaurants around the country. Now, one of the most popular Phoenix beer and burger chains is making its way south to Tucson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Expect traffic delays as Interstate 10 closures begin Friday night

Experts are tracking a disturbing trend called sextortion. It is where adults pose as teens online and ask kids for sexual pictures, then use them as blackmail. 109 properties damaged or destroyed by Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the Tunnel...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Now is the time to sell your Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you plan to sell a home in the Phoenix area, now is a great time. If you’re buying, do not wait. That’s the bottom-line advice of 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague. He joined Scott Pasmore on “Good Morning Arizona” Thursday to talk about what we can expect in the real estate market in the coming months. Economists say we’re heading for a recession in the next couple of years but do not expect the housing bubble to burst.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
441
Followers
745
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy