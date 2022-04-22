ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Median SCV Condo Price Sets Record High

Cover picture for the articleThe median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday. Those totals were up dramatically from the February tallies...

