Amryt Shares Trading Higher As EMA Endorses Approval Of Filsuvez In Genetic Skin Disease

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed the approval of Amryt Pharma Plc's AMYT Filsuvez in the European Union for...

The Daily Biotech Pulse: WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID Therapy, Vallon Pharma Surges On Strategic Review, Novavax Starts Dosing In Adolescents COVID Booster Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. WHO Backs Pfizer's Oral COVID Antiviral Therapy For High-Risk Patients. The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed Pfizer Inc's PFE oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment in high-risk patients after the analysis of trial data by the U.N. agency showed that the therapy dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization.
EMA's Advisory Group Backs Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Various Cancer Settings

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Merck & Co Inc MRK for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors. The opinion covers Keytruda as monotherapy for certain colorectal, gastric, small intestine (biliary cancer), and endometrial carcinoma in patients who...
Why Are BRP Shares Trading Higher Today

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 29.3% year-on-year, to C$2.35 billion. The gross profit for the quarter rose 21.4% Y/Y to C$609.5 million, and the gross margin contracted 170 basis points to 26%. Normalized EBITDA increased 33% Y/Y to C$416.4 million. EPS of C$2.50 improved from...
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ampio Falls On Knee Osteoarthritis Trial Update, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Data, CureVac-GSK's Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Ampio Pharma Shares Fall As FDA Rejects Proposed Change In Knee Osteoarthritis Trial. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPE received written responses from the FDA under a Type C meeting request regarding the AP-013 Phase 3 trial results.
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
FDA Puts Blood Cancer Nods Under Scrutiny On Substantial Toxicity Profile Of PI3K Drugs

The FDA aims to put the PI3K inhibitor drug class under a more stringent regulatory scope as the inhibitor has demonstrated substantial toxicity. In nearly all of the randomized clinical trials, patients randomized to the PI3K inhibitor arm experienced increased rates of fatal adverse events (AEs), serious adverse events (SAEs), Grade 3 or greater AEs, and treatment modifications or discontinuation due to AEs.
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Drug targeting Epstein-Barr virus shows promise

Researchers are investigating the effects of a drug that targets the Epstein-Barr virus in people with multiple sclerosis (MS) in an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial. The drug improves MS symptoms and may even reverse the condition. The researchers are now recruiting for a Phase 2 clinical trial to further...
Lung Cancer Patients With a Genetic Variant Linked to Autoimmune Disease May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
Targeting "anti-tumor" genes to provide better treatment for leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common blood cancers in adults. The disease originates in B cells—the part of the immune system that produces antibodies—and then evolves slowly, typically affecting older people. Today, the best method of treating severe forms of CLL is chemotherapy, potentially supplemented by healthy stem-cell transplants. But new therapies, possibly less invasive and more effective, are currently being developed, and they could be enhanced considerably by a deeper understanding of how genetics contributes to disease susceptibility.
Study: Black kidney transplant patients exhibit faster clearance rates of key immunosuppressive medicine tacrolimus

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Inhaled nitric oxide tied to improved P/F ratio in COVID-19 with ARDS

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is associated with improvement in the mean partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) ratio (P/F ratio) among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to a study published online April 11 in Drugs in Context. Steven H. Abman,...
New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
Researchers identify therapeutic target for aggressive blood cancer

A new study published today in the journal Genes & Development reveals a gene that normally suppresses the formation of tumors but is reprogrammed at the onset of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), an aggressive type of blood cancer that is responsible for 5-15% of all types of leukemia. The findings...
