Talladega, AL

Wallace focused on positive mindset headed into Talladega

By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace still has the voice message Michael Jordan left him after Wallace’s first Cup Series victory. His winning Toyota is currently housed at the NASCAR Hall of Fame but will eventually be his to display. Wallace’s rain-shortened win at Talladega Superspeedway last...

Racing News

Talladega Qualifying Order: April 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Talladega SuperSpeedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the third superspeedway race of the 2022 season. View the Talladega qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanBuzz

Bobby Allison’s Wreck at Talladega Changed NASCAR Forever

Ever since Talladega Superspeedway opened back in 1969, it’s been the site of some incredible motorsports moments. While there haven been some spectacular racing highlights and ridiculous finishes at Dega over the years, the Lincoln, Alabama race track has also seen some devastating crashes in its day. Of course,...
LINCOLN, AL
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway plays host to an action-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead. The high banks of the 2.66-mile Alabama oval brings the second superspeedway race of the Next Gen era for the Cup Series in addition to Xfinity and ARCA events this weekend. The Xfinity Series enters Talladega for its...
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega Inspection Issues: April 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR inspection saw an odd turn of events with most teams carrying umbrellas over the cars on the way to tech after most failed their first attempt. This weekend, NASCAR takes on the 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series doesn’t have a practice session, but they will qualify on Saturday.
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes superspeedway racing in Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Talladega tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual...
TALLADEGA, AL
Financial World

Brad Keselowski reaction after a penalty from NASCAR

Brad Keselowski has found himself in huge trouble this season. After he joined the RFK Racing team, of which he is also a co-owner and driver, he was not greeted by good news. Namely, his team was punished for unauthorized modifications to their car’s single vendor-supplied parts. This caused...
FOX Sports

Gragson wins Xfinity Series race at Talladega in triple OT

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for his second victory of the season. Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Talladega Cup starting lineup

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Christopher Bell will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s his second career Cup pole. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. The second row has Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez. The third row has Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Talladega NXS Advance

• Back from a well-deserved break during the NASCAR Xfinity Series off weekend, Riley Herbst is ready to get back behind the wheel of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang and pick up where he left off. After spending Easter weekend out West, the 23-year-old driver will now travel to the Deep South for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the ninth race of the 2022 season. Prior to the off weekend, Herbst earned back-to-back top-10 finishes at two of the shortest tracks on the NASCAR circuit – Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll now move onto the largest oval on the circuit – the 2.66-mile monster known as Talladega.
NBC Sports

Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Talladega Superspeedway. The Dash 4 Cash continues Saturday. AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill will race for the $100,000 bonus, which will go to the highest finisher among them. Camping World Truck Series racer Chandler Smith...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Strong Seventh at Talladega

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst employed a smart and savvy drive to finish seventh in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) dropped to the back of the 38-car field for an unapproved adjustment prior to the start, but Herbst wasted no time in working his way toward the front, hovering in or near the top-10. In the final stage, crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call on lap 69 while the race was under caution to pit Herbst for fuel only, which earned him the fifth-place starting spot when the race returned to green on lap 72. As the race made its way toward completion, Herbst endured three overtime restarts and avoided multiple wrecks to bring home his sixth top-10 of the season.
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: April 23, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Talladega Superspeedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Talladega Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. Jeffrey...
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS Sports

NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, TV channel, predictions, how to watch the GEICO 500

Of all the great racetracks of the world, there is no place that inspires awe and demands fear quite like Talladega Superspeedway. Built to be the biggest and fastest track there is, the very mention of Talladega is a litmus test of just how fearless a driver is. After all, to conquer the 2.66-mile superspeedway and come out on top after 188 laps of racing at nearly 200 MPH on 33 degrees of banking, constantly inches from the competition and inches from disaster, is to have proven brave enough to look the 'Dega devil in the eye.
TALLADEGA, AL
WOWK

Ty Gibbs wins races but is viewed as NASCAR’s newest villain

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn’t want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway. What started as some jawing between Xfinity Series rivals on pit road...
TALLADEGA, AL

