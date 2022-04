The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central. However, they have endured a rather streaky season up to date, After starting off with two losses, Cleveland proceeded to win 4 games in a row. They were then swept by the Giants before they went on to sweep the White Sox. They most recently dropped a game to the Yankees 4-1, but will look to find some consistency and earn a win over the weekend.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO