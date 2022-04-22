ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA's Advisory Committee Backs Approval Of Incyte's Capmatinib In Advanced Lung Cancer Setting

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommends granting marketing authorization for Incyte Corporation's INCY capmatinib (Tabrecta) for advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The positive opinion covers capmatinib as a monotherapy...

IN THIS ARTICLE
