ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Men's Basketball: Zach Edey will return for year 3

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370Rtn_0fHBMDvN00
Sophomore center Zach Edey puts up a shot attempt over the head of St. Peter's Oumar Diahame. Edey shot 5 for 7 from the field and 1 for 2 at the free throw line for 11 points in Purdue's 67-64 loss to St. Peter's in the NCAA Tournament. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Sophomore center Zach Edey announced his intentions to stay with Purdue in an Instagram post earlier today.

The post contains a 35 second montage of Edey's best plays with the caption, "I'm not leaving. Year three starts now," alongside a train emoji.

Edey had one of the best seasons for a center last year, averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds off of a 64.8% field goal percentage. Some considered him to be a draft-worthy prospect, making it a possibility the center would declare for the NBA draft.

Senior center Trevion Williams will not return, however, as he is set to graduate in May.

The news comes alongside Eric Hunter Jr.'s transfer portal decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Player Reportedly Returning For 7th Season

Ohio State’s backcourt won’t have to worry about a lack of experience next season. On Friday, it was announced that Seth Towns is returning to the Buckeyes for his seventh season of college basketball. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch was first to report that Towns is returning...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Purdue Men S Basketball
On3.com

KSR Today: Roster building continues for Kentucky

We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Exponent

Point guard chooses Miami over Purdue

Purdue basketball lost out on the Nijel Pack sweepstakes after the Kansas Stater sophomore transfer point guard announced his decision to transfer to the University of Miami in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Head coach Matt Painter tried to recruit Pack earlier in the spring, according to a tweet from Jon...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTHI

Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal

The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

4/22/22 Michigan State 8, Purdue 0

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

MU softball wins back-and-forth game against Kentucky

After Missouri softball dominated the series opener against No. 9 Kentucky, Sunday’s contest returned to the competitive nature of SEC softball. The Tigers and Wildcats played tug of war on the scoreboard, but Missouri delivered the finishing blow, scoring one run in the top of the seventh to escape with an 8-7 win in Lexington, Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Exponent

Alexander Kardashian wins 2022 Purdue Grand Prix

Alexander Kardashian edged out defending champion Jacob Peddycord by one lap and nine seconds to be declared the winner of the The 65th running of the Purdue Grand Prix. The longstanding Purdue tradition resumed this year without capacity restrictions for the first time since 2019. Saturday’s race featured a sold-out crowd packed onto two large sets of steel bleachers, every inch of grass in front of the bleachers and a sea of people who couldn’t get a ticket gathering outside the track wherever they could get a view.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy