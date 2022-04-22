Purdue Men's Basketball: Zach Edey will return for year 3

Sophomore center Zach Edey puts up a shot attempt over the head of St. Peter's Oumar Diahame. Edey shot 5 for 7 from the field and 1 for 2 at the free throw line for 11 points in Purdue's 67-64 loss to St. Peter's in the NCAA Tournament. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Sophomore center Zach Edey announced his intentions to stay with Purdue in an Instagram post earlier today.

The post contains a 35 second montage of Edey's best plays with the caption, "I'm not leaving. Year three starts now," alongside a train emoji.

Edey had one of the best seasons for a center last year, averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds off of a 64.8% field goal percentage. Some considered him to be a draft-worthy prospect, making it a possibility the center would declare for the NBA draft.

Senior center Trevion Williams will not return, however, as he is set to graduate in May.

The news comes alongside Eric Hunter Jr.'s transfer portal decision.