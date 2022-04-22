Cubs push Friday’s start time against the Pirates to 7:05 PM

CHICAGO – With rain forecasted for most of the afternoon, the Cubs have decided to take their day game on Friday and put it at night.

In a rare move, the team is pushing the game against the Pirates that was scheduled for 1:20 PM and moving it to 7:05 PM in order to try and get the game in to avoid having to play a doubleheader.

Rain is forecasted for the Chicago area from 1 PM through 6 PM, but skies are expected to clear for the rest of the evening.

This is the second of a four-game series between the teams with Game 1 being played on Thursday evening, which the Pirates won 4-3.

Playing on a Friday night is rare for the Cubs due to an ordinance that prevents it unless the team gets special permission from the City of Chicago. The rule to keep games off Friday nights was part of the original deal struck between the Cubs and the city to put lights in Wrigley Field back in 1988.

As of now, this is the only scheduled Friday night game for the Cubs during the 2022 season, with the rest of the starts coming in the afternoon and all but one coming at 1:20 PM. A September 9th home game against the Giants is scheduled to start at 3:05 PM.

So far this season the Cubs have had one of their home games postponed as their April 8th game against the Brewers was called off. That will be made up as a split doubleheader on Memorial Day on May 30th.

