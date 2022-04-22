ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs push Friday’s start time against the Pirates to 7:05 PM

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxeqL_0fHBL39900

CHICAGO – With rain forecasted for most of the afternoon, the Cubs have decided to take their day game on Friday and put it at night.

In a rare move, the team is pushing the game against the Pirates that was scheduled for 1:20 PM and moving it to 7:05 PM in order to try and get the game in to avoid having to play a doubleheader.

Rain is forecasted for the Chicago area from 1 PM through 6 PM, but skies are expected to clear for the rest of the evening.

This is the second of a four-game series between the teams with Game 1 being played on Thursday evening, which the Pirates won 4-3.

Playing on a Friday night is rare for the Cubs due to an ordinance that prevents it unless the team gets special permission from the City of Chicago. The rule to keep games off Friday nights was part of the original deal struck between the Cubs and the city to put lights in Wrigley Field back in 1988.

As of now, this is the only scheduled Friday night game for the Cubs during the 2022 season, with the rest of the starts coming in the afternoon and all but one coming at 1:20 PM. A September 9th home game against the Giants is scheduled to start at 3:05 PM.

So far this season the Cubs have had one of their home games postponed as their April 8th game against the Brewers was called off. That will be made up as a split doubleheader on Memorial Day on May 30th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

The Chicago Cubs made history in big Saturday afternoon win

After losing four straight games, all Chicago Cubs fans wanted to see was them scrape out some kind of win to stop the bleeding. That is especially since they are playing a Pittsburgh Pirates team that has no business beating the Cubs as badly as they had in the series up to that point.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alfonso Rivas drives in 5 as Cubs pound Pirates 21-0

CHICAGO — (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on Saturday. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mark Leiter Jr. gives up three hits, two runs as Cubs lose to Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega's leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge. Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo's double made...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Cubs#Wrigley Field#Brewers#Home Games#Hawleysports#Giants
WGN News

Big Ten announces upcoming championship sites

The conference confirmed that Chicago will host the men's basketball tournament in 2023 while Minneapolis is added to the rotation for that tournament along with the women's in 2023-2024, while the football championship stays in Indianapolis.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cubs’ offense goes cold late in loss to Pirates

CHICAGO – After falling to .500 after losing 2-of-3 to the Rays, it looked like the Cubs were ready to bounce back in a big way against the Pirates early on Thursday at Wrigley Field. But a fast start on offense wouldn’t lead to a good finish, as the team is now saddled with their […]
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras behind plate Thursday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras was given the day off in Wednesday's series finale, but he's back behind the plate Thursday and batting third. Jonathan Villar has dropped from third to sixth in the order. Yan Gomes is out of the lineup after filling in for Contreras on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward joining Cubs bench Friday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are keeping the lefty-hitting Heyward out of the lineup against the Pirates' southpaw. Michael Hermosillo is replacing Heyward in center field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Vogelbach’s HR rallies Pirates past Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are giving Madrigal the day off after four straight starts. Jonathan Villar is shifting to second base and Patrick Wisdom is making a start on third.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suspect ID’d in 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country. A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy