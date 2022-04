Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.

