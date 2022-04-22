Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg: Women’s Champions League semi-final, first leg – as it happened

7.41pm BST

That’s 45 wins in succession for Barcelona. Incredible.

7.38pm BST

Full-time: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg

That may have been the first time Barcelona have ever beaten Wolfsburg but there was such a gulf in class on display at the Camp Nou. But for Schult in the German club’s goal it might have been ten. Barcelona are a winning machine, and that record crowd has been watching a vintage display from an all-time great team. The final looks like their destiny, even when there’s a second leg to come.

All too easy for Barcelona as they destroy Wolfsburg 5-1. Photograph: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

7.36pm BST

90+4 min: Barcelona want more more more - mes mes mes? Wolfsburg must be dog tired, they have chased shadows all night.

7.34pm BST

90+2 min: That crowd by the way, is bigger than that record Real Madrid crowd of 91, 553. What a night, and what a display by the home team.

Decent. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

7.33pm BST

90 min: Graham Hansen also went off, on comes a defender Ouahabi. Five minutes are added on.

7.32pm BST

89 min: The attendance is in 91, 648, and Graham Hansen claps the scoreboard revealing that number - and the fans. Off goes Putellas, on comes Engen.

7.29pm BST

87 min: A lull in play as Graham Hansen seems to have taken a knock. Though she is fine to continue.

7.27pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (Putellas, 85)

It was taken well, to the right of Schult who this time had no answer. That was quality play that forced the penalty, and the world’s best player was never going to miss.

Alexia Putellas tucks away the penalty to make it 5-1 to the home side. Photograph: Álex Caparrós/UEFA/Getty Images

7.26pm BST

Penalty to Barcelona!

Putellas is pulled down by Janssen, having shifted the ball from foot to foot and gets knocked over.

7.25pm BST

82 min: Another fine save from Schult as Putellas plays in Oshoala, and the angle is again closed down. Then another from Putellas.

7.24pm BST

81 min: Barca sub as Caldentey comes on to huge applause and Bonmati goes off. Oshoala, another sub, goes close and might have done better though Schult narrows the angle well. The Wolfsburg goalie has been a contender for player of the match.

7.22pm BST

79 min: There’s a Mexican wave on in the stadium, which suggests the crowd is bored. Not sure why, the football continues to be of high quality.

7.19pm BST

77 min: Off goes the Wolfsburg goalscorer Roord, and on comes Blomqvist.

7.18pm BST

76 min: Barcelona want to restore that four-goal margin. Oshoala is very quick and it takes some desperate defending to stop her.

7.17pm BST

74 min: Barca make those changes. Pina and Oshoala on, and off go Hermoso and Crnogorcevic, Pina almost making an instant impact by hitting the woodwork as she comes on.

7.15pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 4-1 Wolfsburg (Roord, 73)

Jill Roord has the ball in the net, Waßmuth’s pass sends her through and she converts. There’s a VAR flag on the play, and it looks very close. It takes some time, too. A wait approaching 90 seconds, maybe more. Actually, make that way more. And it stands after all that. Wolfsburg have a lifeline.

A glimmer of hope for Wolfsburg. Photograph: Lluís Gené/AFP/Getty Images

7.11pm BST

70 min: Wolfsburg defending doggedly now, and Barcelona are going to bring on a couple of subs to further cement their control of the tie.

7.09pm BST

68 min: Barcelona also showing off their mettle defensively by hassling Wolfsburg out of possession whenever they dare try to mount an attack.

7.08pm BST

67 min: Barcelona keeping control now as their fans sing Allez Allez Allez.

7.07pm BST

65 min: Pajor comes on and almost instantly gets a yellow card for hacking down Leon.

7.06pm BST

62 min: This half feels far more even but it can’t be taken in isolation from the first half. Wolfsburg make their first change in taking off Popp, who was cruising for a booking, and Ewa Pajor, a forward, comes on.

7.02pm BST

60 min: Putellas laid on a plate from Rolfo, to pass the ball into the net but her pass is misplaced.

7.01pm BST

59 min: Bonmati cuts into the box, bobs and weaves and fires wide. Barcelona want another and it will surely come soon.

7.00pm BST

57 min: Close for Wolfsburg. Popp squeezes the play and Huth misses the target with a lob over the posts. It was also perhaps offside.

6.58pm BST

55 min: Rough challenge from Popp smashes in then one from Jill Roord. Are Wolfsburg resorting to the dark arts to try and escapes without an absolute pounding?

6.56pm BST

53 min: Good save from Schult after Wolfsburg are carved open. Torrejón blazes in and it comes off the goalie’s shoulder. Such saves all count.

6.54pm BST

51 min: Barcelona corner, and Paredes flicks and Crnogorcevic taps in after Schult drops the ball. Barca’s celebrations are halted by the VAR signal and the finding that Crnogorcevic had stepped a millimetre offside. That was tight.

6.52pm BST

50 min: Barcelona continue to look for the long ball, passing it around short and then hitting Wolfsburg where it hurts most. Have Wolfsburg found more of a measure following the break? It’s probably too early to tell in this half.

6.51pm BST

49 min: Huth is down for Wolfsburg, having taken one to the kneecap. That’s gotta hurt.

6.49pm BST

47 min: Barcelona go on the attack once more, and Rolfo tries one from distance as Graham Hansen sets her up.

6.48pm BST

46 min: We go again, though Wolfsburg will hope there is no more of the same. They do at least begin on the attack. No subs made at half-time.

6.33pm BST

Half-time: Barcelona 4-0 Wolfsburg

That was devastating from Barcelona, and they went from the start, blowing Wolfsburg away with their speed of attack, the deluge started by those strikes from Bonmatí and Graham Hansen.

6.31pm BST

44 min: Barcelona looking to make it five as they push on for another. Wolfsburg clinging on for dear life.

6.27pm BST

42 min: Jonatan Giráldez, the Barcelona coach, looks annoyed about something. Who knows what, since his team are striding to victory in this tie, and probably this competition.

6.26pm BST

40 min: This is devastating, and Wolfsburg look shell-shocked. They’ve been picked apart at will by Barcelona who are now queueing up to score.

6.24pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 4-0 Wolfsburg (Putellas, 38)

The captain surges on from midfield, and beats the offside trap to slot in, the ball bouncing off Schult and into the net.

Alexia Putellas gets number four. Photograph: Lluís Gené/AFP/Getty Images

6.22pm BST

36 min: This is getting cruel on Wolfsburg, who haven’t been able to cope with anything that’s been thrown at them. They haven’t even played that badly.

6.20pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 3-0 Wolfsburg (Hermoso, 33)

Too easy, and Hermoso, coming off the flank, cuts in from the right and scores. This tie is done, just about.

Jennifer Hermoso gets the third for the home side. This tie is over. Photograph: Lluís Gené/AFP/Getty Images

6.16pm BST

30 min: Some reader interaction:

First up, Adam: “I hope you’re well! I know it’s not exactly a new piece of analysis, but I still think it bears repeating: bloody hell Barcelona are good. Clearly well-coached and with well-formed relationships on the pitch. A joy to watch. Take care and enjoy!”



And Charles Antaki: “ Ten minutes in, and I think I’ve seen about three square or backwards passes from Barcelona. They probably think that’s too many, as well.”

6.14pm BST

28 min: Wasted free-kick from Wolfsburg. Instead of putting Barcelona under, the ball is pumped into the stands.

6.12pm BST

26 min: Barcelona doing plenty of resting on the ball, the tempo is fully within their control.

6.11pm BST

24 min: Barcelona’s chance count already frightening, though Wolfsburg have had four shots on goal to Barca’s eight so far. And the balance of possession is 54/46 percent while Barca are so much more dangerous.

6.08pm BST

22 min: Rolfo again finds loads of space but Crnogorcevic can’t reach the ball at the opposite post. Then Guijarro steps up from midfield to smash over.

6.06pm BST

20 min: Rolfo, down the flank, is causing huge problems down the left. There’s a break in play as Schult, the Wolfsburg keeper receives treatment. There’s a huddle of lime green shirts on the sidelines as they try to come up with a quick plan to stop the deluge.

6.04pm BST

18 min: Barcelona sitting a further deeper, lending their attackers greater space to launch those deadly counters with.

6.02pm BST

16 min: Of course, Barcelona go down the other end and nearly score as Graham Hansen is robbed just as she shaped to slot home.

6.01pm BST

14 min: Well. Barcelona having to do some serious defending. Huth suddenly finds herself in space, and seems to have an open net. Across comes Paredes to quell the danger and then Paños makes the save. There are celebrations between defender and goalkeeper once the ball is cleared.

5.58pm BST

12 min: The truth is that there is no more unstoppable team in football than Barcelona’s women’s team. They are phenomenal.

Just too good. Photograph: Rafa Huerta/SPP/REX/Shutterstock

5.55pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 2-0 Wolfsburg (Graham Hansen, 10)

Barcelona decide to take the sting out of their opponent by passing the ball around and then Graham Hansen sets off with real pace and power, then checks back in the box and switches feet from right to left to smash home. Great goal but is this tie already lost?

Too easy for the home side as Hansen puts them two-up. Photograph: Álex Caparrós/UEFA/Getty Images

5.54pm BST

7 min: Wolfsburg on the attack with Jonsdottir, Huth and Popp involved. Barca get it clear after a short time but at least Wolfburg’s defence isn’t being tested while they are on the attack.

5.52pm BST

6 min: Close! Again! Crnogorcevic given so much space in the Wolfsburg box and shoots wide. It counts as a bad miss but Barcelona will surely get another chance soon enough.

5.50pm BST

4 min: Wolfsburg have been caught cold but Barcelona have also been highly direct, an an approach you would not associate with the club. Rolfo this time cuts in from the flank and thwacks a shot wide. The chances stacking up already.

5.49pm BST

Goal! Barcelona 1-0 Wolfsburg (Bonmatí, 3)

Long ball over the top and Bonmatí holds off Janssen and strokes calmly into the goal. Only three minutes of play but it had already been coming.

Aitana Bonmati Scores for Barca! Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

5.47pm BST

1 min: Barcelona get us underway as they chase a first ever win over Wolfsburg. They start with one hell of a jolt as Putellas cuts in from the right and shoots on goal. The ball is claimed at the second time of asking but that was a warning sign for the German team.

5.46pm BST

The handshakes are done as the noise rings out from the stands. Wolfsburg’s lime green kits make them unmissable, just about.

5.41pm BST

Looks to be a breeze in the Barcelona air as the sound of Guns N’ Roses rings out. Sweet Child O’ Mine, as opposed to Deep Purple’s Child In Time, where Ian Gillan’s vocal histrionics possibly outdo Waxl Rose...anyway, on the with show and the Barca anthem.

I’d hate to look into those eyes and see an ounce of pain, etc. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

5.39pm BST

The teams have been through their warmups and the Camp Nou is filling right up. What we do know is the victors of this tie will be facing a French team in the final. PSG take on Lyon in the other semi on Sunday.

5.15pm BST

Suzy Wrack on the excellence of the Arsenal defender, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

5.02pm BST

Our latest Moving The Goalposts. Make sure to sign up now to our free weekly women’s football newsletter.

PSG beat Däbritz’s former team, Bayern Munich, in the quarter-finals and are now looking to reach the club’s first Champions League final since 2017. Däbritz believes there is a real love for football in Paris with the women’s team playing some of their games at Parc des Princes. “It is already the third game at Parc des Princes and it is always around 20,000 fans there. It’s just amazing. I think we have the best supporters in all of Europe. We’re proud of having them supporting us.”

5.00pm BST

Three changes to the German team from the weekend’s cup defeat of Bayern, Wedemeyer, Popp and Women’s Champions League leading scorer Tabea Wassmuth slot come in.

4.57pm BST

For all their current dominance, Barcelona have never beaten Wolfsburg in the women’s game. They make four changes from the weekend’s 2-0 victory over Valencia with María León, Graham Hansen, Putellas and Guijarro (pictured) all coming in. Graham Hansen had a fine game against Real Madrid.

4.54pm BST

It’s hotting up in Catalunya , and a repeat of the noise and colour of the Real Madrid game looks likely.

4.51pm BST

Here are the teams

Barcelona: Paños, Torrejón, Paredes, León, Rolfö, Bonmatí, Guijarro Gutiérrez, Putellas, Hansen, Hermoso, Crnogorcevic. Subs: Serrano, Pina, Caldentey Oliver, Ouahabi, Pereira, Oshoala, Engen, Font, Pérez, Muñoz

Wolfsburg: Schulz, Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch, Lattwein, Roord, Jónsdóttir, Huth, Popp, Waßmuth. Subs: Wilms, Bremer, Blässe, Kassen, Starke, Pajor, Smits, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Wagner, Knaak

4.45pm BST

Preamble

Barcelona are the best and biggest in the women’s game. That much was proved in that quarter-final Clasico defeat of Real Madrid in front of a world-record crowd . And the Camp Nou is sold out once more for the visit of the crack German side, who won this tournament in 2013 and 2014. Like Barca, Wolfsburg are chasing a treble, and wish to extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions and a fifth consecutive victory. Barcelona have meanwhile won every match this season, and in La Liga have scored 144 goals in 26 matches. They represent an awesome challenge for Wolfsburg.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST. Join me.