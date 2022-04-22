ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

United scores 20 from 5th inning on in win over rival

By Clara Sandoval
 3 days ago

United and Alexander were playing for pride in their season finale Wednesday night. Both teams fell short of a postseason berth all that was at stake was pride in one of the most heated rivalries in the city Wednesday.

After being down in the first two innings the Lady Longhorns mounted a comeback to beat Alexander 23-10 and finish the season on a positive note.

“We were down the first two innings but right off the bat we told the girls they are playing for the seniors,” United head coach Javier Morin said. “This is their last game and they will never wear a United uniform ever again. We had to play for them and they did. They came back and we were patient at the plate, we hit the ball well.”

United had a season-high 19 hits while Alexander managed 12 in seven innings of play. The Lady Longhorns were led by Karina Mejina (4 for 6), Desanay Perez (3 for 5), Naid Moreno (2 for 4), KK Cox (3 for 5) and Kaitlyn Cortez (2 for 5).

Alexander started off the game red hot and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening inning as Samantha Arce, Krista Gamez, Mia Rubio, Carmen Perez, Jaz Rodriguez and Magaly Herrera came across the plate.

United was able to score its first run of the game and brought a run across home plate in the second inning as Alexander led 6-1. Alexander would go on to score two more runs in the third inning to take an 8-3 lead.

The Lady Longhorns shut down Alexander the rest of the way with Cox on the mound. She did not give Alexander much to work with at the plate for the remainder of the game.

United started to mount a comeback in the fifth inning, scoring five runs and utilizing that as springboard for the rest of the game. The Lady Longhorns went on a run, tacking on seven runs in the sixth inning and added an exclamation point, scoring eight in the seventh to take a commanding 23-8 lead heading into the final frame.

“I am happy for the seniors,” Morin said. “They will remember this game for the rest of their lives. I want to thank all my seniors for playing for the United softball program.”

sports@lmtonline.com

Twitter: @claralmtsports

Laredo, TX
