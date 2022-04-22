ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

CDOT Makes Final Push Toward I-25 South Gap Project Completion

By Makenzie O&#039;Keefe
 3 days ago

(CBS4) — CDOT is making its final push to complete the South Gap Project along I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Work has been going on since 2018 to improve the 18-mile stretch of roadway.

(credit: CBS)

Traffic has been moved to its final alignment along I-25 through the South Gap, and now, the focus will move to final infrastructure projects this spring and summer.

The project’s final construction season will focus on paving and striping, tolling infrastructure, completion of the wildlife mitigation system, sign installation and landscaping. These projects do mean there will be travel impacts:

Daytime – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays (as needed), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Two lanes will remain open to traffic unless emergency operations require an additional lane closure

Overnight – Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Two lanes of I-25 may be closed at a time. One lane of I-25 will be open

Extended Express Lane closures (on an as needed basis)

  • To increase efficiency, if crews require both daytime and nighttime Express Lane closures in a workday, crews may implement an extended closure of the Express Lanes. In the case of an extended Express Lane closure, motorists can expect the closure to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 a.m. the following day. In rare cases, these closures may occur on Saturdays

CDOT says there will typically be two lanes open and motorists can continue to use I-25 during these final projects, but to continue to take the construction zones slow and to watch out for workers. The I-25 South Gap Project is expected to be complete Fall of 2022.

Comments / 3

