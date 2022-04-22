ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines Police Remove Grenades From Home

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rb2VV_0fHBKSzS00

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police swarmed a home Friday morning following a potentially dangerous discovery.

Investigators said they received a call about something resembling a grenade inside the residence at NW 202nd Avenue and 5th Street.

Pembroke Pines police said a Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad unit was called in to assist in the safe removal of the potential explosives.

In an abundance of caution, the homes immediately surrounding the residence were temporarily evacuated.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Pembroke Pines police said the grenades, which were found in the garage, were legally owned by the previous homeowner who had died.

They were safely removed and the house was cleared.

Comments / 0

