ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Top Trump aide Mark Meadows registered to vote in 3 states while demanding "election integrity"

By Timothy Evans
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYnt8_0fHBJgMX00

Mark Meadows spent many of his final days as former President Donald Trump's chief of staff railing against election fraud, which he and other Republicans falsely claimed had tipped the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

After exiting the White House Meadows took a position as senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), which promotes "election integrity" efforts. He gave a speech at CPI's Election Integrity Summit in Atlanta on Feb. 19. Then just three weeks later, according to records obtained by The Washington Post, Meadows and his wife, Debra, submitted registrations to vote in North Carolina - all while being registered to vote in Virginia and South Carolina.

"The overlap lasted about three weeks," The Washington Post reports, "and it might have continued if revelations about Meadows's voting record had not attracted scrutiny in North Carolina. Meadows still is registered in Virginia and South Carolina." He and his wife no longer are registered to vote in North Carolina.

Meadows was the keynote speaker at a CPI Election Integrity Summit in Atlanta on Feb. 19. "What you're doing is investing in the future of our country and making sure only legal votes count," Meadows told attendees. He said he had just gotten off the phone with Trump, who he said had told him: "We cannot give up on election integrity."

About three weeks after that speech, the New Yorker reported, Meadows registered to vote at a home where he did not reside. The magazine reports that on Sept. 19, "about three weeks before North Carolina's voter-registration deadline for the general election, Meadows filed his paperwork. On a line that asked for his residential address - "where you physically live," the form instructs - Meadows wrote down the address of a fourteen-by-sixty-two-foot mobile home in Scaly Mountain. He listed his move-in date for this address as the following day. Meadows does not own this property and never has. It is not clear that he has ever spent a single night there."

He then apparently voted based on that address in the 2020 election via absentee ballot.

The New Yorker reported: "The previous owner, who asked that we not use her name, now lives in Florida. 'That was just a summer home.'" She said she and her husband bought it in 1985. "We'd come up there for three to four months when my husband was living," she said. Her husband died several years ago, and the house sat mostly unused for some time afterward, she said, because she had 'nobody to go up there with anymore.'"

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Russia plans to "grind up" citizens of NATO countries

Vladimir Putin | A destroyed tank lies in rubble, in central Mariupol (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Russian President Vladimir Putin's propagandists issued a new warning this week that the war in Ukraine will soon turn into a direct conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is supplying Ukraine with military aid to fend off Putin's troops.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Republicans#The Washington Post#The New Yorker
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Kevin McCarthy's anti-democratic demise: How Donald Trump successfully sabotaged the modern GOP

Once again, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has made a public fool of himself. As Heather "Digby" Parton recounts at Salon, the New York Times published reports this week of how McCarthy spent the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection trying to push Donald Trump out of office for inciting it. McCarthy, who has since overcome his temporary Trump animus to return to his natural supplicant state, responded with a whiny statement declaring that the report is "totally false and wrong." Of course, he was lying, as Digby notes, because the New York Times reporters had receipts: A recorded January 10, 2021 phone call between McCarthy and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in which McCarthy promised he would urge Trump personally to resign. Instead, McCarthy ended up rallying to Trump's side and becoming one of the most stalwart opponents of any effort to hold Trump or any of his cronies accountable for attempting to overthrow democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy