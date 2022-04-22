ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New app to help Capital Region drivers avoid traffic and earn rewards for improving their commute

By Staff report
Saratogian
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — Metropia, Inc. announced recently that its free multi-modal navigation app–GoEzy–has officially launched in New York’s Capital Region which will be used to support the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Smartphone Travel Incentive Study. The GoEzy app helps drivers avoid traffic and spend less time behind the wheel, and as...

Related
pymnts

With New Lyft Assisted, Drivers Will Help Riders From Door to Vehicle

Lyft Healthcare announced this week the launch of Lyft Assisted, which the company described as a service "for riders who want a little extra help." Lyft states in the announcement that nearly 6 million residents of the United States miss or put off healthcare appointments because of transportation problems. Lyft is rolling out the service as part of its Lyft Concierge B2B platform.
HEALTH
Engadget

Uber Green rides now cost the same as UberX trips

Has announced some Earth Week initiatives and while some of the measures won't be around for the long haul, it's making a permanent change to rides. Those will now cost the same as UberX rides, no matter the level of demand. Uber Green allows users to request a more environmentally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER
#Capital Region#Commuters#Smart Phone#Ios#Metropia#Cdta#Visa#Cdtc
NJ.com

I’ll keep wearing a mask on trains, planes and buses. Doctors told me why I should. | Opinion

I admit it. I rolled my eyes when I read about the Florida judge who overturned a federal mandate that required people riding trains, planes and buses to wear face coverings. For the record, I hate wearing a mask, especially in the summer, when the sweat factor makes it all the more delightful. But during the strictest face covering mandates, a funny thing happened. My annual case of bronchitis never showed up. Neither did the barrage of colds I usually got in winter. Coincidence?
NEWARK, NJ
CNET

Mask Mandate Dropped: The Latest Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida on April 18 overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, saying the order exceeded the agency's authority. The mandate was set to expire May 3. As a result, airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making mask-wearing optional or continuing to require them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

States, public transit systems shift gears on mask requirements

A federal judge’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate pushed several local public transit systems across the country to drop their own requirements, drawing both praise and rebuke from customers. Masks are now optional on buses in Atlanta, streetcars in New Orleans and light...
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

Uber Riders, Drivers Go Mask Free

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Uber riders and drivers can now leave their masks at home. On Tuesday, the rideshare company announced that facial coverings are no longer mandatory in their vehicles. “The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday. Uber will also no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles but asks riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group. The changes come one day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods. Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas where the local regulations will apply. (©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
MIAMI, FL
KDHL AM 920

Metro Bus Riders No Longer Required to Wear a Mask

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation, riders will no longer be required to wear a mask. The change includes all Metro Bus services and transportation hubs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still...
TRAFFIC
Elite Daily

Uber And Lyft's New Mask Policies Explained: What To Know Before Your Next Ride

After requiring travelers to wear a mask for nearly two years, Uber and Lyft recently announced that riders and drivers alike will no longer be required to wear a mask on a trip. The rideshare companies both took to their respective Twitter accounts on April 19 to announce their updated COVID-19 safety policies changes, but many people were left feeling like they had more questions than answers. Here’s what you need to know about Uber and Lyft’s new mask policies before your next ride.
TRAFFIC
CNET

These Airlines and Other Public Transit Services Have Ended Mask Mandates

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3.
LIFESTYLE

