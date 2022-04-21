Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

When the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition was revealed last September, FoMoCo also rolled out two special variants of the full-size SUV – the off-road-focused Timberline, and the on-road-performance-focused Stealth Performance Package. Both of those models aren’t just appearance packages or models equipped with suspension upgrades, either – both offer more in the way of actual performance courtesy of Ford’s high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which produces 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. That made many wonder why The Blue Oval didn’t call the 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance an ST, though it seems the automaker had at least one good reason for that.

